Cloze and RealScout Partner to Increase Client Conversion Through AI and Automated Nurturing

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloze, a software company that delivers AI-powered real estate solutions, and RealScout, the real estate industry’s leading platform for agent-client collaboration, announced today a new integration between their platforms that will enable agents, teams, and brokerages to seamlessly and automatically nurture their prospects. Agents using the partnership’s simplified real estate workflows can collaborate more effectively with clients in any medium—sharing timely listing, market information, and home value estimates, while also monitoring client activity and engagement in a unified view.

“We pride ourselves on providing our agents with technology proven to strengthen relationships and close more deals,” said Stephanie Hrutkay, Director of Digital Resources, at McEnearney Associates. “This integration brings together the leading real estate CRM in Cloze with RealScout’s leading platform for agent-client collaboration.”

With this integration, agents experience the following benefits:

Sync Cloze Contacts to RealScout: Agents can easily ingest Cloze contacts into RealScout, making it easier to trigger automations and customized alerts. New RealScout leads are synced to Cloze so agents can reach out as potential clients engage with listings.

Agents can easily ingest Cloze contacts into RealScout, making it easier to trigger automations and customized alerts. New RealScout leads are synced to Cloze so agents can reach out as potential clients engage with listings. Automated Client Nurturing : After syncing contacts between Cloze and RealScout, agents can manually or automatically engage clients with listing alerts, home value alerts, and market activity alerts. In doing so, clients gain visibility into market conditions and available properties that meet their needs while agents shepherd them through a seamless buying and selling journey.

: After syncing contacts between Cloze and RealScout, agents can manually or automatically engage clients with listing alerts, home value alerts, and market activity alerts. In doing so, clients gain visibility into market conditions and available properties that meet their needs while agents shepherd them through a seamless buying and selling journey. Activity Tracking: The new Cloze / RealScout integration makes it easy to follow and manage activity and interaction across platforms. As clients engage with properties in RealScout, their activity is instantly reflected on their record in Cloze CRM, enabling agents to quickly pinpoint and prioritize their most engaged or newly engaged clients. Agents can use these insights to prioritize their pipeline in real-time based on client behavior. Throughout this process, agents gain clear, immediate intelligence on potential conversion moments.

“Agents rely on Cloze to provide a comprehensive view of their clients,” said Alex Coté, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Cloze. “With our new RealScout integration, agents gain immediate insight into new conversion opportunities created through RealScout’s powerful nurture engine, enabling them to capitalize on real-time interactions to close more deals.”

“Cloze has become one of the most popular RealScout integration requests,” said Andrew Flachner, co-founder and president at RealScout. “This integration will help thousands of agents automatically convert more business from their CRM contacts.”

To learn more about this integration and discover how it can benefit your real estate business, please visit https://learn.realscout.com/cloze/ or read our blog post at https://blog.cloze.com/cloze-crm/connect-realscout-to-cloze/.

About Cloze

Cloze’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered real estate platform translates everyday communications into actionable insights that brokerages and their agents use to close more deals, drive higher revenue, and increase profitability. Cloze achieves this by strengthening relationships, reducing manual work, driving a more consistent lead-to-close experience, and improving both marketing ROI and overall closure rates.

Cloze’s full suite of real estate solutions includes Cloze CRM, Cloze Marketing, Cloze Leads, and Cloze AI Insights. To learn more, visit cloze.com.

About RealScout

Today’s leading real estate professionals trust RealScout to drive more transactions from their marketing database. The platform enables agents to automatically send their consumers high-converting listing alerts, home value estimates, and market activity. Then, RealScout reveals important signals — either natively or through its CRM integrations — so agents can act on immediate sales opportunities. Across over 200 markets, 100,000+ real estate agents use RealScout’s web and mobile environment to engage, retain, and convert business. For more information, please visit: www.realscout.com.