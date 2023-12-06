Start Saving for College with ScholarShare 529 and Get a $50 Target Gift Card*

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This holiday season, consider giving a loved one a gift that could last a lifetime and receive a reward for yourself, too! ScholarShare 529 - the California way to save for college - is offering a special incentive to encourage families to get started on their college savings journey. From Dec. 6 through Dec. 15, individuals who open a new ScholarShare 529 account with an initial deposit of $50 and set up recurring contributions of $50 or more for six consecutive months will receive a $50 Target Gift Card.*

ScholarShare 529 is a tax-advantaged way to save for higher education. Withdrawals are free from state and federal taxes when used for qualified higher education expenses, such as tuition and fees, computer equipment, books, or certain room and board costs. ScholarShare 529 also provides 100% tax-deferred growth, which can mean more money for college.

“A gift of college savings is a meaningful alternative to traditional gifts,” said Julio Martinez, Executive Director of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “Opening a ScholarShare 529 college savings account now can give your loved one a great start on saving for a college education, and the $50 bonus gift card is a great incentive to start saving now.”

ScholarShare 529 accounts can be opened with any dollar amount, in about 15 minutes. ScholarShare 529 also makes it convenient for friends and family to contribute to a loved one’s account year-round with Ugift®. The online Ugift platform is a free, convenient, and secure way for friends and family to give the perfect holiday gift.

Register for a free online webinar to learn more at scholarshare529.com/holidayoffer or call 800-544-5248.

* Eligible individuals must (a) open a new ScholarShare 529 account (for a new beneficiary) online at www.ScholarShare529.com between 12:01 AM Pacific Time (PT) on December 6, 2023 and 8:59 PM PT on December 15, 2023 with an initial deposit of at least $50 to be contributed and invested at the time the new ScholarShare 529 account is opened, and (b) establish recurring contributions for the new ScholarShare 529 account of at least $50 per month at the time the new ScholarShare 529 account is opened and shall be maintained at minimum through 8:59 PM PT on May 31, 2024, to receive a $50.00 Target Gift Card. Limit: one (1) Target Gift Card per new ScholarShare 529 unique account owner/beneficiary combination. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

