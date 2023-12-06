SimplePractice and Lucet Announce Strategic Agreement to Boost Access to Behavioral Healthcare

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimplePractice, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution and industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience for more than 185,000 solo and small group practitioners, and Lucet, the behavioral health optimization company for health plans, have announced an alliance to improve the referral experience for solo and small group behavioral health providers and the 6 million members seeking mental health services.

“Solo and small group clinicians are the largest segment of outpatient behavioral healthcare providers, but are often the hardest to schedule with,” said Jonathan Seltzer, President of SimplePractice. “We are laser-focused on supporting providers and eliminating the hurdles both members and practitioners face during the scheduling process. This alliance is the first step towards making it easier to connect health plan members with in-network clinicians in a timely, affordable way.”

Together, the SimplePractice API and Lucet’s Navigate & Connect provide a turn-key solution for payers to optimize behavioral healthcare access. Providers will receive client referrals directly into their SimplePractice workflow, while members can book immediately and avoid time consuming back and forth on email and phone.

"This integration is a great addition to my SimplePractice account,” said Teresa Maxwell, LCSW. “It speeds up the process of matching availability and checking insurance coverage—making it easier for me to get referrals and for clients to get care.”

"Bridging the gap between member demand for behavioral health services and the availability of in-network providers is an important step in enabling all members to have access to the quality behavioral healthcare they deserve," said Shana Hoffman, President and CEO at Lucet. "We look forward to making it easier for independent providers to work with us to receive qualified client referrals, expand access to care and improve patient outcomes."

To learn more about SimplePractice, click here.

To learn more about Navigate & Connect, please visit lucethealth.com.

About SimplePractice

SimplePractice, an EngageSmart healthcare solution, is the industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience for both the practitioner and patient.

SimplePractice supports health and wellness providers in their journey from starting to growing a thriving practice. More than 185,000 providers trust SimplePractice to build their business through industry leading software, ongoing education and powerful tools that connect them to clients seeking care. Clients can find and request an appointment directly with the right therapist and manage their care all in one place.

Recognized by Built In as one of the Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Los Angeles in 2022, SimplePractice is proud to pave the future of healthtech. To learn more, visit SimplePractice.com, or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Lucet

Lucet is the only end-to-end solution enabling member connection to care across the entire acuity spectrum and supporting patient-provider matching— improving access through quality, speed and outcomes. Our unique combination of people, clinical expertise and technology is changing how health plans manage their networks, providers manage care pathways, and members manage their health. Powered by more than 14 million assessments and more than 20 years of data, Lucet is proven to successfully identify and connect people across the entire acuity spectrum with the right care in less than five days on average, and often as little as one day. Lucet is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information, visit LucetHealth.com.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of September 30, 2023, EngageSmart serves 116,200 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,400 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements about EngageSmart’s business in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this news release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “future,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “aim,” and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and use of the InvoiceCloud platform and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual results and events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, but not limited to, the following: our inability to sustain our rapid growth; failure to manage our infrastructure to support our future growth; our risk management efforts not being effective to prevent fraudulent activities; inability to introduce new features or services successfully or to enhance our solutions; inability to achieve or sustain profitability; failure to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and regulations and changing business needs, requirements or preferences; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; intense competition; lack of success in establishing, growing or maintaining strategic partnerships; COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our employees, customers, partners, clients and other key stakeholders; legal and regulatory risks; and technology and intellectual property-related risks, among others. Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect EngageSmart’s operating results and financial condition are discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as updated by our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based on EngageSmart’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to EngageSmart. EngageSmart disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

Disclosure

We disclose information to the public concerning EngageSmart, EngageSmart’s products and services, and other items through a variety of disclosure channels in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review the information we make public in the locations below.* This list may be updated from time to time.

*For information concerning EngageSmart and its products and services, please visit: engagesmart.com

*For information provided to the investment community, including news releases, events and presentations, and SEC filings, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/overview/default.aspx

*For information provided to the media, including news releases, please visit: investors.engagesmart.com/news/default.aspx