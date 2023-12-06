UTMB Taps DoseMe’s Genetic Biomarker Capabilities for Precision Dosing

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoseMe, a leading provider of precision dosing software for therapeutic drug monitoring and creators of DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, today announced University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) will utilize the DoseMe platform to advance its genetic biomarker‐driven precision dosing program.

UTMB set out to address the fact they were not providing enough clinical services based on genomics. “It was not standard practice for the pharmacy to be involved and we knew it was time for a new approach in order to become a precision medical organization,” Akeem Bale, Pharmacy Manager, UMTB PharmD, MS, MBA, BCPS, BCSCP. “The first stage is to focus on providing a pharmacokinetic service for our providers with aminoglycoside and vancomycin AUC/MIC models. The degree of precision these provide is really extraordinary and only the beginning steps for our therapeutic drug modeling initiative.”

In the last decade, genetic biomarker development has facilitated progress in everything from clinical trial design, to precision dosing with unprecedented advances in targeted therapies, immunotherapy and decreased toxicity levels. The dosing of therapeutics must follow this same protocol to improve patient care.

“DoseMe is very excited to partner with UTMB on their long-term, precision strategy that expands well beyond antibiotic models and into oncology, pediatrics and much more,” stated Paul Edwards, CEO of DoseMe. “With over 1.3 million dose calculations made to date, DoseMeRx is the most established Bayesian Dosing Platform on the market, and the feedback from customers like UTMB continues to improve our broad suite of dosing models.”

The only HITRUST CSF certified dosing platform, Doseme is approved by web and IT teams.

UTMB chose to integrate into the EPIC Electronic Health Records (EHR) for real-time data. It allows agents to quickly and efficiently access and manage critical information, including viewing patient history and medication details, previous contacts, and altering future appointments

The gives the whole picture of patient at a glance with historical, current dose and future predicted dosing outcomes. The interface gives customers the ability to edit the data when needed for more accurate, up-to-date patient data.

For the full list of current models for precision dosing, visit https://doseme-rx.com/why-dosemerx/drug-packages

