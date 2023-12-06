Locally-Owned Adult-Use Craft Cannabis Cultivator Commences Operations in New Jersey

MILLVILLE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hamilton Farms announced today that it has completed construction of its state-of-the-art craft cannabis cultivation facility and received regulatory approval from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to begin growing immediately.

At Hamilton Farms, we believe there is a strong demand in the Garden State for high-quality, truly local cannabis products. However, the current landscape of cannabis cultivators in New Jersey is dominated by multistate operators. Behind many of the brands on dispensary shelves are the same few cultivators utilizing large-scale agricultural techniques. Hamilton Farms brings to market a locally-owned alternative focused on painstaking care of every plant we nurture.

“We’re meticulous in everything that we do, and we believe that’s a large part of why we have come so far,” said CEO, Rahul Patel. “Whether you’re looking to tune-in and focus, or tune-out and relax, we have what you’re looking for,” said COO, Kunal Lodaya.

Hamilton Farms believes that cannabis is more than just a product; it's an experience. Our craft cannabis is precisely cultivated using sustainable and organic practices, ensuring that every strain is of the highest quality. We hand-prune, hand-trim, and carefully cure each plant to preserve its unique terpene profile and deliver a truly exceptional experience.

While some existing operators have cut back on their investment in New Jersey, we are committed to building a thriving cannabis industry in our state, one that is rooted in quality, integrity, and community. We are proud to be a part of this flourishing industry and look forward to partnering with dispensaries that share our enthusiasm for the Garden State.

Our debut harvest is expected to arrive on dispensary shelves near the end of Q1 2024. Visit our website at hamiltonfarms.com to learn more about Hamilton Farms and sign up for our newsletter to stay up-to-date on our latest products and offerings.

About Hamilton Farms

Hamilton Farms is a locally-owned craft cannabis cultivator dedicated to growing New Jersey’s highest quality cannabis. Every plant we cultivate is a symbol of our love for the Garden State and the people who call it home. For us, it’s not just about a great harvest, it’s about serving the community that has given us so much, appreciating each other, and being a good neighbor.