NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Partners with Woo University to Educate Eyecare Professionals on the Use of Amniotic Membranes

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces its partnership with Woo University to support the education of eyecare professionals on the use of amniotic membranes. A free webinar is being held Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 5:30-6:30 pm Pacific time, and eyecare professionals can register here. In September 2023 NovaBay commercially launched its prescription amniotic membrane product Avenova® Allograft, which is intended for use as a protective covering during the repair of ocular surfaces.

The optometric continuing education (CE)-credit webinar will feature host Dr. Stephanie Woo, moderator Dr. Elise Kramer, and sponsor presenter Dr. Maria Sampalis discussing the role of amniotic membranes in treating a variety of ocular surface conditions, candidate selection, and billing and coding. The webinar will also feature case reports demonstrating the healing power of amniotic membranes. Woo University is a non-profit organization committed to providing high-quality continuing education to eyecare professionals around the world.

“This webinar is intended to provide optometrists with useful information about how to incorporate amniotic membranes into their practices while providing NovaBay with the opportunity to create further awareness of our high-quality product among our targeted customer base,” said Justin Hall, CEO and General Counsel of NovaBay. “This event is just one of a number of outreach programs aimed at educating eyecare specialists on the clinical benefits of the Avenova Allograft, which we believe will be important in positioning and differentiating our product among prospective customers.”

The Avenova® Allograft provides a protective environment or covering for repair of the cornea and conjunctiva, helping ocular surface to return to a healthier state. It is the only optic allograft manufactured using the patented six-step BioREtain® process that preserves the natural integrity of the placental tissue. The product consists only of the amnion layer of the placental membrane and measures between 20-50 microns thick, making it ideal for delicate ophthalmic applications. Avenova Allograft is available in 8mm, 10mm and 12mm diameter sizes. The Avenova Allograft competes in a global market estimated at $403.6 million in 2022, which is expected to grow at 9.8% per year between 2023-2030. Eyecare professionals can order Avenova Allograft directly on Avenova.com.

In addition to the allograft product, NovaBay’s Avenova suite of products include Avenova antimicrobial lid and lash spray, specially designed dry wipes, lubricating eye drops, a warm eye compress, oral supplements and the i-Chek mirror to monitor physical eyelid health.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare, skincare and wound care products. NovaBay’s leading product Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease and is also available directly to consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon. DERMAdoctor® offers more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products through the DERMAdoctor website, well-known traditional and digital beauty retailers, and international distributors. NovaBay also manufactures and sells effective, yet gentle and non-irritating wound care products. The PhaseOne® brand is distributed through commercial partners in the U.S. for professional use only, and the NeutroPhase® brand is distributed in China by China Pioneer Pharma Holdings, Limited. More information about NovaBay is available here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, current partnerships, marketing efforts, and any future revenue that may result from such partnerships and related marketing initiatives, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

