Vero Technologies Announces Floorplan Financing Program with TrojanEV to Expand Distribution Channels for EV Golf Carts

SHERIDAN, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vero Technologies Inc. (“Vero”), a leading provider of floor plan financing programs, is excited to announce a new financing partnership with TrojanEV, an innovative distributor of electric-powered golf carts. This collaboration will see Vero providing custom-tailored wholesale financing program to the growing dealer network of TrojanEV, marking a significant step in supporting the growth of eco-friendly electric vehicle solutions in the golf cart industry.

Headquartered in Sheridan, WY, TrojanEV has been at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, building state-of-the-art electric-powered golf carts that blend performance with environmental consciousness. This partnership with Vero underscores TrojanEV's commitment to innovation in product development as well as ensuring their dealer network has access to the financial solutions they need to expand sales and marketing efforts.

"Partnering with TrojanEV, a pioneer in the electric vehicle space, aligns perfectly with Vero's mission to offer innovative and customized wholesale financing programs," said John Mizzi, CEO at Vero. "Our approach to floor plan financing is as innovative as the products TrojanEV develops, and we believe this synergy will drive significant growth and opportunities for TrojanEV’s dealer network."

Vero’s wholesale financing platform is designed to offer a seamless, technology-driven experience, reflecting the company’s commitment to shifting the perception of floorplan financing across the marketplace. This partnership will enable TrojanEV's dealers to fund inventory acquisition more efficiently, helping them to expand their reach and impact in the market.

Fedrico Nell, President of TrojanEV, commented, “Our collaboration with Vero is a strategic move to empower our dealers. Vero’s expertise in providing tailored financing solutions and their technology-first approach makes them an ideal partner for us. We're excited to see how this partnership will bolster our network and contribute to our growth in the electric vehicle sector.”

Through this partnership, Vero and TrojanEV are set to establish the industry standard for dealer financing in the electric golf cart industry, bringing together the best of technology and eco-friendly innovation. This collaboration represents a shared vision of both companies to drive progress and success in their respective fields.

For more information about Vero and its custom whole financing services, please visit www.Vero-Technologies.com. To learn more about TrojanEV and their products, visit www.TrojanEV.com.

About Vero:

Vero Technologies is a leading provider of wholesale financing solutions for dealers across auto, marine, powersports, agricultural equipment, among other verticals of manufactured goods. Vero partners with OEMs to provide sponsored floor plan programs for their dealer networks. Its innovative platform offers real-time inventory and financial analytics, advanced risk management capabilities, and streamlined operational processes.

About TrojanEV:

Trojan EV is a trailblazer in the electric golf cart industry, introducing a new era in advanced transportation with their Trojan EV and EV-X models. Founded by industry professionals, the company is committed to creating the best-looking and best-performing golf carts in America. With cutting-edge technology and superior craftsmanship, Trojan EV carts are not only designed for optimal performance but also serve as versatile companions for various applications. From off-road explorations to commercial property maintenance, VIP transportation to silent, zero-emission personal travel, Trojan EV is changing the way people move, live, and work across the nation.