Zartico Partners With Key Data to Build Insights on the Globe’s Largest Commercially Available Lodging Data Set

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zartico will ingest the world’s largest commercially available lodging data set into the Zartico Destination Operating System™ (ZDOS™) beginning in 2024. Zartico and Key Data announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership that combines Zartico’s industry-leading destination intelligence with Key Data’s trusted source of market data for hotels and short-term vacation rentals.

This new licensed data source will provide Zartico’s partners with even deeper visibility into the visitor economy, with insights built on daily transactional data for short-term rentals and 135+ hotel brands. Together this data represents more than half of the national lodging market.

In addition to the traditional historic metrics that have long led the tourism industry, new lodging insights in ZDOS™ will allow destination leaders to dig deeper, looking into feeder markets and understanding future pacing to identify need periods and marketing opportunities. And because the data is based on verified bookings and actual transactions, it provides a stable, reliable source for vital destination performance indicators such as occupancy, average daily rate, and length of stay.

“The big picture benefit of these insights is that they help destinations identify and attract more of the right customer — that visitor who will travel in the off-peak season, stay long enough to engage with multiple places throughout the destination, and spend money that boosts the local economy,” says Jay Kinghorn, Zartico Chief Innovation Officer. “With the power to influence future travel trends with this kind of focus, destination organizations become active partners in community development that prioritizes resident values and improves quality of place.”

Zartico’s new lodging modules will be offered as an add-on to the ZDOS™ strategic planning solution, and ingesting this new data stream will ultimately benefit all partners as the information is integrated into Zartico’s proprietary indices and benchmark insights.

“We've built our Destination Operating System around having the most trusted and comprehensive data sets for visitor movement, spending, lodging, and events,” Kinghorn continues. “All four of these data sets are brought together through our Integrated Data Model and Place-Based Strategy to elevate destination strategic planning to new heights.”

“We’re proud to join with Zartico to unlock market-leading vacation rental and hotel analytics for destinations and the broader tourism sector,” stated Jason Sprenkle, CEO of Key Data. “At the heart of this collaboration is a commitment to superior data quality, providing a foundation for transformative insights. Together, Zartico and Key Data will empower our destination partners with comprehensive analytics, enabling them not only to understand and predict market trends with greater precision but also to attract a larger visitor base more effectively. Our combined data and expertise will also enhance stakeholder engagement, offering a nuanced understanding of the tourism industry's dynamics.”

About Zartico

Zartico’s mission is to empower organizations to realize the possibilities of the world’s places through improved data intelligence and strategic decision-making. With a full spectrum of data science, benchmarking, and analytical tools, Zartico’s Destination Operating System™ (ZDOS™) harnesses and streamlines complex data for destinations to use in marketing, growth management, and sustainability efforts. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Zartico team has decades of experience in technology, tourism, and destination marketing. www.zartico.com

About Key Data

Key Data sources and analyzes the most accurate, real-time vacation rental data available. Trusted by property owners, professional managers, investors, and DMOs globally, we deliver business intelligence tools to drive smarter pricing and marketing decisions. Key Data partners with lodging providers in over 500 international markets to pull daily data directly from their reservations platforms. Combining this with data from OTAs, including Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com, Key Data then compares this forward-looking data against 45+ KPIs. For additional information, visit keydatadashboard.com.