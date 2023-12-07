ADIO and Gradiant Forge Water Security Partnership

The partnership between ADIO and Gradiant underscores their joint commitment to advancing water security and climate change solutions, marking a significant step in establishing Abu Dhabi as a pivotal center for global environmental innovation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) today announced that Gradiant, an MIT-founded water and wastewater solutions unicorn, has decided on the UAE capital for the home of its new EMEA HQ and global innovation centre. ADIO and Gradiant signed the cooperation agreement during COP28, the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference, with the company joining Abu Dhabi’s thriving hub of innovators spearheading the development and commercialisation of global climate change solutions.

ADIO supports the growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy by attracting innovative companies in high-growth economic sectors aligned with the Emirate’s long-term vision. Its collaboration with Gradiant, which has a valuation of $1bn, positions Abu Dhabi at the forefront of a rapidly growing industry. The value of the global water and wastewater treatment market is expected to reach $1.1 tn by 2030.

ADIO is providing Gradiant with a comprehensive range of growth-enabling support and connections to the Abu Dhabi ecosystem and international trade opportunities. The Boston-headquartered company, which has over 900 employees worldwide, is uniquely positioned to address the world’s increasing water challenges created by industrialisation, population growth and water stress. Its technologies enable the world’s essential industries including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, renewable energy, refining & chemicals and energy to optimise their mission-critical operations and reduce their water footprint.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: "The addition of a billion-dollar company playing an active role in supporting a global priority is a significant boost to the Emirate’s innovation ecosystem and net zero commitments. Gradiant’s focus on serving clients across key sectors aligns closely with Abu Dhabi’s economic priorities and its operations in the Emirate will be a catalyst for growth across many different areas. As part of its wider Water Security Strategy, the UAE is working to increase the reuse of treated water, which is a goal ADIO is proud to support through strategic collaborations with key global players like Gradiant.”

Gradiant offers process and digital solutions for water and wastewater facilities and currently has approximately 250 patents covering a spectrum of technologies. The company brings together an industry-leading technology stack with the power of AI for end-to-end solutions to the world’s most important water challenges. It has developed a product called SmartOps for plant performance optimisation and asset management of treatment systems using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant, said: "Our partnership with ADIO amplifies our commitment to developing sustainable water solutions across the EMEA region. Leveraging our proven success in Singapore, we aim to position Abu Dhabi and the UAE at the forefront of innovation in water technology. Our approach aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030, and we're dedicated to enhancing water and energy security in the region through our state-of-the-art solutions."

Gradiant’s global innovation centre in Abu Dhabi will develop and commercialise new water treatment technologies. It will also work closely with Khalifa University, Masdar, and local academic institutions to enhance Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem. These partnerships will fuel advancements in Gradiant's RO Infinity and Carrier Gas Extraction (CGE) technologies, and other pioneering water treatment solutions.

ADIO is contributing to the development of sustainable energy solutions in Abu Dhabi, including a collaboration with Siemens Energy AG to establish its Middle East Customer Innovation Centre in the Emirate. The centre is one of four global centres that will accelerate the commercialisation of innovative solutions in the journey to net zero in the UAE and globally.

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional and international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and national champions. ADIO is Abu Dhabi's premier platform that empowers the private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure, to industries and agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and sustainability. With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel Aviv. Visit https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae/ for more information.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions, powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including oil & gas, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, lithium & critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant’s innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1000 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant.com.