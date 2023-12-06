Brim Financial Forms Strategic Partnership with Mastercard to Modernize Credit Card Infrastructure in the U.S.

TORONTO & PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brim Financial, one of the fastest growing Credit-Card-as-a-Service companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard, designed to power innovation in credit card platforms in the U.S. Brim will also embed Mastercard’s open banking capabilities across its end-to-end platform.

The introduction of a more robust, modern credit card platform enables U.S. financial institutions, fintechs, regional and community banks and large brands to provide their customers with a more seamless payment experience, while minimizing the challenges that come with building and maintaining advanced technology independently.

“There is significant momentum happening now in the U.S. market when it comes to innovating credit card infrastructure across consumer, small- and medium-sized business and commercial segments,” explains Rasha Katabi, Founder and CEO of Brim Financial. “This partnership with Mastercard will be transformational for companies seeking a sophisticated, modern credit card platform to better serve their customers.”

Brim’s modular platform is designed to significantly accelerate deployment and fully empower institutions to run and evolve their product platforms, per their customer and market needs.

The inclusion of Mastercard’s open banking capabilities within the Brim platform adds to its extensive suite of embedded payments capabilities designed to deliver turnkey solutions for all types of companies looking to launch and run commercial and consumer credit cards.

"In partnership with Brim, we’re able to help our customers and partners remain competitive, with innovative payment solutions that create seamless, secure experiences,” said Hunter Woolley, EVP, North America Business Development at Mastercard.

Brim is a leading provider of financial technology platforms (PaaS) for financial institutions, fintechs and major brands. Brim’s Credit-Card-as-a-Service was ranked by Aite-Novarica Group as best-in-class for product capabilities in its analysis of the global landscape of Credit-Card-as-a-Service providers.

To learn more about Brim Financial, please visit: www.brimfinancial.com

To learn more about Mastercard, please visit: www.mastercard.com

About Brim Financial

Brim Financial is one the fastest growing enterprise technology companies, according to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ in North America. Brim's Credit-Card-as-a-Service has been recognized as best-in-class for product capabilities by Aite-Novarica Group in their analysis of global Credit-Card-as-a-Service providers. Brim’s robust platform and feature-rich products deliver a broad suite of payment solutions for Businesses and Consumers as well as comprehensive Enterprise Workflows. To learn more, visit www.brimfinancial.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com