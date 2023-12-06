4th Annual Starboard Foundation Toy Drive Event to Benefit Local South Florida Organizations

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Starboard Foundation is thrilled to announce the 4th Annual Toy Drive Event, scheduled to take place on December 16th, 2023, at the Delray Hyatt Place in Delray Beach, FL. This year we’ll be partnering with Wheels Wings & Fashion, Beatles on The Beach, Eat Better Live Better, The Ferris Foundation, VRC Events & Haven Health Management, bringing together the community for a night of giving back and spreading holiday cheer.

The Toy Drive Event, hosted by The Starboard Foundation, aims to bring joy to children in need and support local organizations that make a positive impact in the South Florida community. Attendees are encouraged to contribute by bringing a toy or donation to help make the holiday season brighter for children in need.

"We are excited to once again host our Annual Toy Drive Event and support Eat Better Live Better, and The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County," said William Cunningham, Co-founder of The Starboard Foundation. "We believe that every child deserves to experience the joy of the holiday season, and through this event, we hope to bring smiles to the faces of many children in our community."

The event, which will run from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, promises to be a night filled with live music, free food, drinks, and exciting raffles. Attendees can look forward to a fun-filled evening with the community, enjoying giveaways and much more.

"We are so excited to partner with individuals and organizations that share our passion for giving back and making a positive impact," said Elyse Duff, Co-founder of The Starboard Foundation. "This event is not only about collecting toys, but also about coming together as a community to support those in need and spread holiday cheer."

The Starboard Foundation is also working on initiatives such as creating financial literacy books for children and providing affordable housing for underprivileged families, in addition to their Annual Toy Drive. The foundation is committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of those in need.

"We are grateful for the support of our sponsors and partners, including Wheels Wings & Fashion, Beatles on The Beach, Eat Better Live Better, The Ferris Foundation, VRC Events & Haven Health Management, who have joined us in this important cause," added John Stevick, Co-founder of The Starboard Foundation.

Sponsors of the event include Delray Hideaway, 3 Natives, La Cigale, Caffe Luna Rosa, Salt 7, Salty Dog Groomer, F45 Delray Beach, Spa Me Now, Legacy Barber Shop, Atlantic Avenue Yacht Club, Mr. Get Fit, Sazio Express, Cut 432, El Camino, Park Tavern, David Mancini & Sons, Bounce Nightclub, Coldwell Banker Realty Delray Beach, Sunbelt Title Delray Beach, Bar 25, Greene Construction Group, Dj Akib, Fire Island Beach House, & More Sponsors to Come! Their generosity has contributed to the success of this event.

The Starboard Foundation is dedicated to creating positive change and impacting the lives of those in need. The 4th Annual Toy Drive Event promises to be a memorable evening, uniting the community in the spirit of giving and support.

Event Details:

Date: December 16th, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location: Delray Hyatt Place, 104 NE Second Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444

For more information about The Starboard Foundation and the 4th Annual Toy Drive Event, please visit www.thestarboardfoundation.com.

Check out the announcement video.