Toyota, Worldwide Mobility Partner of the Major Sport Event in the Summer ’24, Chooses French Forsee Power Batteries to Equip Its Innovative APM

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 – FORSE), expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that Toyota has chosen to equip its innovative last-one-mile vehicles with Forsee Power battery systems to enable zero-emission transport during the major worldwide sport event in Paris in the summer 2024.

Toyota’s Accessible People Mover (APM) will transfer athletes as well as goods in an easy and zero-emission manner. The vehicles will incorporate ZEN 8 SLIM, a versatile and ultra-thin battery developed by Forsee Power engineers for the off-highway market.

APM by Toyota: a 100%-electric Mobility for All solution specially designed for international events

APM was specifically designed by Toyota to offer a safe and efficient mobility solution to athletes and officials during the major sport event in Tokyo, Japan in 2020.

The electric shuttle will again be at the heart of the transport solutions during the next sports event in Paris to ease mobility for all within the sports sites. It can embark 6 persons including the driver and have been designed for very flexible use. The foldable seats enable the transport of people in wheelchairs. The vehicle is also available in a relief version, developed to provide medical assistance, enabling the transport of a stretcher and medical staff.

ZEN 8 SLIM enables the electrification of off-highway vehicles in complete autonomy

Toyota chose FORSEE ZEN 8 SLIM, combining two 8 kWh battery packs that will allow the vehicles to operate autonomously with a 100km range.

ZEN 8 SLIM has been designed to electrify off-highway and light vehicles in a 100%-battery mode. The batteries are only 128 mm thick and can be integrated both vertically and horizontally. ZEN 8 SLIM is very modular and scalable: it is possible to install up to 32 modules in series and in parallel, supporting a multitude of combinations ranging from 48 V/8 kWh to 800 V/250 kWh, with future upgrades up to 800V/1.2MWh. To perfectly adapt the on-board energy to the system voltage, it integrates 48V and 72V modules as well as a 48V pack with its own integrated BMS.

ZEN 8 SLIM batteries offer an excellent energy density of 251 Wh/L – among the best on the market – to ensure all-day operations in one single charge. Opportunity charging is also possible with up to 1C charging compatibility that can charge the battery to 100% in just one hour. Total cost of ownership and robustness are essential in the off-highway market segment, which is why Forsee Power has made sure to offer a product with a very long life of 5,000 cycles, and IP67 certified for resistance to air and water.

Toyota plans to produce 250 vehicles in January 2024 for the major sport event to take place in Paris next summer.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is an industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,500 buses and 130,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power’s batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 700 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower