Stratasys Partners with National Occupational Competency Testing Institute to Introduce First-Ever FDM Process Certification

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq:SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions, announced today that it has received third-party validation from the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) for its first-ever Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Process Certification. This recognition from NOCTI, the nation's leader in career and technical education, marks a monumental step towards strengthening education and building competent workforces in the field of additive manufacturing.

Empowering the Next Generation of Additive Manufacturing Experts

The partnership between Stratasys and NOCTI signifies a pivotal moment for students and professionals looking to embark on careers in additive manufacturing. The NOCTI certification ensures that students, both traditional and non-traditional, receive industry-endorsed skills and are equipped with the knowledge and proficiency required to excel in this rapidly evolving field.

Additionally, schools that achieve FDM certification can more easily apply for funding opportunities, paving the way to expand their offerings of additive manufacturing courses, thereby creating even more learning opportunities for students.

Certification Creates Opportunities for Higher Education

As part of this partnership, NOCTI is introducing a general FDM certification exam, designed to evaluate competencies and skills related to materials, design and fabrication, software processing, and post-processing. This certification will be particularly valuable for schools offering additive manufacturing courses, as it will serve as a benchmark for excellence in 3D printing education.

“NOCTI is dedicated to working with like-minded organizations committed to developing competent workforces that are prepared for the challenges and innovation of tomorrow,” remarked Kathleen McNally, CEO at NOCTI. "Our partnership with Stratasys means we are working hand-in-hand with an industry leader to validate skills and empower both workers and employers in the world of additive manufacturing.”

"Stratasys is committed to advancing the additive manufacturing industry by not only providing cutting-edge technology but also by ensuring that students and professionals receive industry-recognized skills," said Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. "Our collaboration with NOCTI signifies a profound commitment to education and workforce development, enabling individuals to thrive in the world of 3D printing."

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

