Boulder Canyon and Grillo’s Pickles Team Up to Launch a Limited Time Only Classic Dill Pickle Kettle Style Potato Chip

Try the NEW Boulder Canyon Grillo's Pickles Classic Dill Pickle potato chips! Act quickly, they're only available for a limited time only! Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

Try the NEW Boulder Canyon Grillo's Pickles Classic Dill Pickle potato chips! Act quickly, they're only available for a limited time only! Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boulder Canyon®, a line of better-for-you, kettle style potato chips offered by Utz Brands, Inc., and Grillo’s® Pickles, the all-natural, always fresh, cult-favorite refrigerated pickle brand are pleased to announce the launch of their limited time only Classic Dill Pickle Flavored Kettle Style Potato Chip, giving pickle-snack lovers of all kinds a new flavorful and crunchier bite.

This is the second time the beloved pickle brand is teaming up with Utz Brands, Inc. to create a dill-lightful snack for pickle chip lovers to indulge in. The partnership is rooted in both brands’ love of crisp, clean, and delicious snack foods. The Classic Dill Pickle Chip boasts a mouthwatering combination of dill, garlic, and the tang of vinegar combined with a Boulder Canyon kettle style potato chip made with avocado oil. This potato chip offers a better for you snack option that is non-GMO verified, gluten-free, and kosher-certified, allowing for a delicious chip foodies will love.

“We are stoked to run it back with Utz Brands to give our favorite snack lovers another special collaboration,” says Eddie Andre, Vice President of Branding at Grillo’s Pickles. “Our first partnership with Utz Brands was a huge success, so I can only imagine how our customers are going to react to this new pickle forward chip with Boulder Canyon.”

"We are very excited to partner with Grillo’s Pickles," said Stacey Schultz, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Utz Brands, Inc. “Boulder Canyon fans enjoy elevating their snacking experiences with innovative and distinctive flavors. The new Grillo’s Classic Dill Pickle flavored potato chips perfectly blend fresh, crispy, salty, and dill pickle flavor – they’re simply delicious!”

Act quickly -- the limited time only Boulder Canyon Grillo’s Pickles Classic Dill Pickle Potato Chips are available in 5.25 oz. packages at leading retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, and Better Health Market. Learn more at Boulder Canyon® and Grillo’s® Pickles and join the conversation on Instagram at @BoulderCanyon and @GrillosPickles or other social media platforms.

#BOULDERCANYON

#GRILLOSPICKLES

About Grillo's Pickles

For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. That's because Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold, and sold cold. So you get an incredible crunch and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy, and sour flavor seekers, with their selection of chips, wholes and spears, and Pickle de Gallo. For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands, including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with a strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz has multiple manufacturing facilities located across the U.S. to serve our growing customer base. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.