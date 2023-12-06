Fluid Truck and Car IQ® Join Forces to Revolutionize Fleet Vehicle Payments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Car IQ Inc., a pioneer in vehicle payment solutions, and Fluid Truck, the company making commercial vehicles available at the tap of a button, have joined forces to transform the way fleet drivers pay for services on-the-go. The collaboration brings together Car IQ’s payment solution and Fluid Truck’s state-of-the-art truck sharing technology to make it easier for Fluid vehicle drivers to find gas stations and pay for fuel without the hassle of a fleet card program.

Car IQ uses real-time vehicle data to enable fleet drivers to unlock and pay for services including fuel, tolling, parking and more. Car IQ Pay integrates into the Fluid Truck driver app, so drivers can pay for fuel seamlessly within the app. Combined with Fluid Truck’s agile and user-friendly truck sharing technology, fleets will realize a substantial reduction in operational costs, including reducing reconciliation time and eliminating the costs associated with fleet card management; all while maximizing utilization of their vehicles.

“The world is increasingly moving towards digital payments, and this partnership will further Fluid and Car IQs’ shared goals of bringing even more flexibility and ease for drivers,” said James Eberhard, Fluid Truck CEO and Founder.

“Working with Fluid Truck is a big deal for us. For the first time, we are extending our payment innovation into the On-Demand Rental business,” said Sterling Pratz, CEO of Car IQ. “Our collaboration underscores a shared mission of removing the challenges of managing credit cards and making it easier for Fluid Trucks customers to pay for services.”

Car IQ Pay and Fluid Truck are committed to providing a unified payment solution, communicating and sharing data, and eliminating the complexities associated with fleet spending.

About Fluid Truck:

Fluid Truck helps businesses and individuals rent commercial vehicles at the tap of a button. Fluid Truck offers a wide array of trucks, vans, electric vehicles, and more through its mobile app and website 24/7, 365 days a year. Launched in 2016, Fluid Truck is a national company used by businesses of all sizes to flexibly and affordably build their fleet, manage employee scheduling on-the-go, and activate zero-emission last mile delivery services, free from the hassles of ownership.

Fluid Truck is one of the fastest growing companies in North America according to Deloitte. Fluid Truck raised $63 million in its Series A funding round, one of the largest in Colorado history. It’s backed by leading VCs including Ingka Investments, part of IKEA, and NEA. To learn more or to instantly book a vehicle, please visit www.fluidtruck.com or the Fluid Truck App on the App Store and Google Play. #TruckYeah

About Car IQ® Inc.:

Founded in 2017, Car IQ® Inc. has created the first digital payment platform for vehicles that allows fleets to remove the driver from the payment process, eliminating the distribution of cards, preventing fraud.

With Car IQ Pay, the innovative platform powered by Visa, vehicles automatically initiate and complete payments for services ranging from fueling, toll management and paid parking, EV charging, and more. Currently Car IQ Pay is accepted at more than 85% of all fuel stations nationwide including Shell, Sunoco, Kum & Go, Circle K, Sinclair and many more coming soon. For more information, visit www.cariqpay.com