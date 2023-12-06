Spirent and Anritsu Deliver Comprehensive Automotive Test Solutions

CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced a strategic partnership with Anritsu to enable the automotive industry to more efficiently meet the unique testing requirements presented by cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) and autonomous driving technologies. The collaboration establishes a complete C-V2X and automotive 5G testing portfolio with a unified framework that delivers unparalleled versatility and adaptability to verify designs incorporating autonomous driving technologies.

Bringing together the automotive testing expertise of two industry leaders, the collaboration provides the connected vehicle ecosystem access to an extensive portfolio of solutions that enable customers to realize reduced setup and training costs, as well as efficient future 5G support.

“Embarking on this journey with Anritsu, we aim to drive new standards in the world of automotive and connected vehicle testing by offering customers a single source for the most powerful arsenal of test solutions to help them tackle the challenges of the rapidly evolving autonomous driving world,” said Aniket Khosla, VP of Cloud and IP Product Management at Spirent. “Autonomous technologies and services are reshaping the automotive landscape, and we have a shared commitment to provide the very best unified testing portfolio to help the industry advance safely and with confidence.”

“Anritsu and Spirent share a commitment to support the innovation of connected vehicles,” said Robert Johnson, VP and General Manager of Anritsu. “It is only natural that we collaborate to offer customers complete solutions to meet advanced use cases, such as automated driving (AD), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), LTE-V2X (PC5), and V2N (Uu). We are proud to extend our portfolio into the autonomous service domain and to contribute to the advancement of a safe mobility society.”

The Spirent C-V2X test solution has comprehensive AD/V2X testing capabilities, including conformance, application, and performance assessments for C-V2X devices, ensuring reliability, and functionality in real-world scenarios. There is also an option to add Spirent’s market-leading multi-GNSS, multi-frequency simulation capabilities. The Spirent C-V2X solution supports:

Conformance, functional and performance testing for C-V2X on a single hardware platform.

Support for regional Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) protocols in the US, EU, and China.

Inclusion of eight transceivers to seamlessly emulate congestion scenarios.

Anritsu’s V2N solution utilizes a 5G Uu interface and delivers full-layer tests. Capabilities of the solution include:

Full-layer testing encompassing RF parametric assessments, antenna over-the-air (OTA) performance evaluations, protocol verification, and functional key performance indicators (KPIs).

E2E connectivity to emulate V2N and V2N2V use cases for leading 5G in-vehicle services supporting 3GPP release 16/17 features.

Modeling of specific network behaviors, including negative scenarios that replicate real-world field conditions.

