Spear Technologies Announces Highview National Has Gone Live with its Complete Property & Casualty Insurance Suite Software

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spear Technologies (“Spear”), a leading provider of property and casualty insurance software solutions, is excited to announce that workers’ compensation carrier Highview National Insurance (“Highview”) has successfully gone live with Spear Technologies full suite, including insurance policy, billing, claims, portal, analytics, and cloud enterprise software package. After a fast and smooth implementation process, Highview is now leveraging the powerful and flexible capabilities of the core software suite across its operations.

Spear’s latest insurance software suite is built on the low-code Microsoft Power Platform™ which incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent automation, and tremendous flexibility. This provides Highview with a suite of tools to optimize their business functions, including underwriting, policy administration, billing, claims management, customer relationship management, compliance, reporting, analytics, and more. By streamlining these critical processes on a single platform, Highview has boosted workflow efficiency, lowered costs, and enhanced data-driven decision making while effectively expanding into new states along the east coast.

“We’re thrilled to see Highview go live on our full suite solution,” said Jeremy Williams, CEO of Spear Technologies. “Our onboarding team collaborated closely with their staff during each phase of the implementation to ensure a seamless transition, and everyone put in extra effort to deliver the project on-time in under nine months. We look forward to a long and successful technology partnership with Highview as they leverage Spear’s suite to support their growth.”

Estee Lowy, COO and Claims Manager at Highview National Insurance, commented on how implementation of Spear has impacted operations: “Spear’s enhanced capabilities have made Highview more efficient while enabling us to focus on our business as we continue with a high-growth phase.”

Ms. Lowy spearheaded Highview's assessment of the P&C insurance core software solutions market. “We were impressed with Spear’s industry leading technology and expertise in insurance,” Ms. Lowy said, adding, “The spirit of partnership was an important consideration. We were confident in Spear’s ability to be a collaborative technology partner as we continue to grow and expand into new states.”

The go-live marks a major milestone in the multi-year relationship between Spear and Highview. Spear will continue providing training, support, and product updates to Highview to help them maximize value from the software and expand into new states.

About Highview National

Highview National, based in Spring Valley, New York, is an insurance company with decades of experience in commercial insurance and risk management with a specialization in workers’ compensation underwriting and claims management. Highview is focused on making the process of procuring insurance as simple and as smooth as possible with a partnership-focused approach. For more information, please visit https://highviewnational.com.

About Spear Technologies

Spear Technologies is a leading provider of core software solutions systems for the P&C insurance industry. Spear’s innovative software solutions empower insurer organizations with unprecedented speed, control, and results. Spear’s latest solutions take advantage of the low-code Microsoft Power Platform™ and offer built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, Chatbots, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to achieve better results. Spear’s cloud-based policy, billing, claims, and portal solutions enable organizations to easily configure their systems to align with their unique and ever-changing business needs, while simultaneously leveraging emerging technologies to improve results, gain efficiency, and adapt to the modern workforce. For more information about Spear Technologies visit www.spear-tech.com.