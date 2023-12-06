MAX Solutions and Walker SCM Enter Joint Venture to Increase Customer Value

BRISTOL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAX Solutions, a leading value-add packaging manufacturer and Walker SCM, a distinguished Veteran and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) global transportation and logistics company, announce the formation of Unity Solutions (“Unity”), a joint venture to provide turnkey solutions.

Unity Solutions will operate as an independent entity, combining brand values, decades of expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a shared commitment to excellence in packaging, fulfillment and logistics. This partnership signifies a new era in customer solutions where Unity provides tailored solutions to meet unique requirements while streamlining operations, enhancing customer service, and creating an efficient and sustainable supply chain for clients globally.

Emmett Walker, CEO of Walker SCM, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "MAX Solutions provides premier packaging for customers across diverse markets while Walker has expertise in contract packaging; together we leverage each other’s expertise to provide an innovative solution for customers. The joint venture is strategic as the individual company’s services and products complement one another for a turnkey solution. We look forward to working together to add value to customers."

Dennis Kaltman, President / COO of MAX Solutions, added, "Emmett and the team at Walker SCM provide world class fulfillment and logistics solutions across the globe to leading multinational organizations, and we’re excited to take our combined capabilities and capacities as we move forward in building unique solutions for our clients. Both companies have historically excelled at bringing innovation to the forefront of all they do, and we can further all we do for our customers with the combined prowess of both companies working together.“

Unity Solutions is set to begin operations immediately, with manufacturing and fulfillment facilities in key logistics hubs.

About Walker SCM

Walker SCM is an expanding Global Transportation & Logistics Company with a commitment to its people, innovation, technology, and service excellence. We provide optimized and integrated Supply Chain Management Solutions for our customers to address their evolving business needs. Walker has emerged as one of the largest Certified Minority Business Enterprise's (MBE) in the Logistics Industry with a global reach, operating directly and through partnerships in over 25 countries worldwide. For more information, visit walkerscm.com

About MAX Solutions

Founded by industry veterans Marc Shore and Dennis Kaltman, MAX Solutions seeks to impact its customers, employees, communities and the environment through specialty packaging solutions that support the healthcare and consumer segments. The Company delivers this unmatched impact by investing in next-generation technology, building and supporting an exceptional team of people and never placing limits on creativity. For more information, visit biggerthanpackaging.com.