Hayden AI Partners with LA Metro for Automated Bus Lane and Bus Stop Enforcement Systems

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayden AI, a leader in artificial intelligence and geospatial analytics, announced that it has signed a contract with Los Angeles Metro (LA Metro) for deployment of bus lane and bus stop enforcement camera systems on buses that operate within the City of Los Angeles. Under the agreement, 100 systems will initially be installed this winter and fully operational in spring 2024.

“The mission of Hayden AI is to use computer vision and geospatial technologies to make cities safer, more sustainable, and smarter. Partnering with LA Metro to keep bus lanes and bus stops clear helps advance that mission,” said Chris Carson, CEO and founder of Hayden AI. “There’s a reason why transit agencies from across the country are partnering with us – our technology makes public transit faster, more reliable, safer and efficient. We’re excited to help deliver high-quality transit service for Angelenos.”

In addition to bus lane enforcement, Los Angeles will join Washington, DC in deploying automated bus stop enforcement. Illegal parking at bus stops makes boarding unsafe and inaccessible for people with disabilities; bus-mounted camera enforcement is proven to increase driver compliance with dedicated transit zones.

Hayden AI is the US market leader in mobile automated bus lane enforcement and bus stop enforcement, with hundreds of bus-mounted, AI-powered camera systems installed on transit buses across the country. In New York City, where Hayden AI equipment is installed on Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) buses, transit speeds have increased by as much as 40% and collisions have decreased by as much as 34% on streets with transit routes utilizing this technology.

