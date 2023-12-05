SEKO Logistics Partners with CakeBoxx Technologies to Provide Transformative Solution for Government, Space & Defense Industries

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEKO Logistics (SEKO), the leader in end-to-end global logistics, today announced it has teamed up with global innovator CakeBoxx Technologies (CakeBoxx). Leveraging CakeBoxx’s expertise in sustainable, specialized transport and storage solutions for high-value, high-consequence cargo, SEKO will continue to elevate its Government, Space & Defense vertical to move the most sensitive shipments to the world’s most complex areas.

This partnership is a true testament to how SEKO is redefining government, space and defense logistics. CakeBoxx’s innovative solutions paired with SEKO’s global multi-modal freight forwarding services will offer clients even greater security and lower risk.

“Alongside CakeBoxx, we are shifting the government, space, and defense logistics paradigm by offering tailored programs prioritizing compliance, security, reliability, and sustainability through technology-driven solutions,” said Mike Ligthart, SEKO’s Global Commercial Director for Government, Space & Defense. “This is a fantastic balance of product and services that, combined, will provide the most resilient, secure and highly efficient supply chain operations for the world’s most mission-critical shipments.”

CakeBoxx has a proven track record of delivering robust solutions for hazardous and sensitive cargo, including tailored, specialized shipping containers and platforms for the aerospace and defense, energy and medical industries, among others. Notably, the doorless models of the company’s two-piece “CakeBoxx®” containers are the only containers worldwide to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and a SAFETY Act designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology.

“We are thrilled to be working with the SEKO team, who have a global reputation of being a client-centric and trusted provider of first-class logistics solutions,” said Daine Eisold, CakeBoxx’s Founder & CEO. “Our collaborative expertise and experience working with world-leading organizations, coupled with an unmatched combination of products and services, is something we’re very excited to offer the government, space and defense industry.”

With over 150 offices in more than 60 countries across the world, SEKO is a trusted shipping partner that has helped global organizations ensure a safe and secure delivery of highly sensitive goods – from shipping specialist equipment on behalf of the U.S. space market to storing ammunitions in a NATO bunker. SEKO boasts ISO 9001 and 14001 certification and is an approved government logistics provider. Additionally, clients can expect the following from the company’s Government, Space & Defense services:

Specialization in the shipping of ammunition and explosives with its own ex-NATO bunker complexes for warehousing and distribution.

A military base clearance process that ensures all personnel are credentialed with equipment cleared for transport both on and off military installations.

Adherence to the strictest export compliance and security requirements when shipping ITAR-Dual use commodities and sensitive, high-tech equipment from factory to conflict zone.

CakeBoxx Technologies was founded in 2011 to solve global supply chain problems through innovation, with a mission to develop and deliver sustainable, optimized, and secure global transport and storage solutions for specialized, standard, and non-standard cargo. CakeBoxx operates globally, with corporate headquarters in McLean, Virginia, and international offices in the UK and Denmark. The company is ISO 9001 certified and is an approved supplier to top global defense and energy sector leaders, including the Missile Defense Agency, The Army Corps of Engineers, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Rolls-Royce, Vestas, TN Americas, Orano and others.

About SEKO Logistics

Built on nearly 50 years of logistics expertise, SEKO Logistics is the no-nonsense global end-to-end logistics partner – from factory to consumer. SEKO delivers sustainable client-first service, expert reliability and technology driven shipping solutions that turn customers’ supply chains into a competitive advantage. With over 150 offices in more than 60 countries, SEKO helps you move at the speed of global commerce. Learn more at www.sekologistics.com.

About SEKO Government, Space & Defense

SEKO Government, Space & Defense is the leader in end-to-end logistics for the government, space and defense industries, by delivering sustainable client-first service, expert reliability and technology solutions on a global scale. By offering ‘one-stop’ services specifically tailored to our clients’ unique security needs, we move the most sensitive shipments to the world’s most complex areas. From asset recovery and military base clearance to training seminars and warehousing, we operate as an extension of your team providing tech-driven solutions to achieve your goals and deliver with care. We go the extra mile to make it happen securely, every time. https://www.sekologistics.com/us/freight-forwarding/government-and-defense/

About CakeBoxx Technologies

CakeBoxx Technologies is an innovative, global leader in sustainable, optimized cargo transportation and storage solutions for high-value, high-consequence, and oversized cargo across public and private sectors.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures safe, secure, and efficient containers and platforms for end-to-end transport and storage, addressing ever-changing supply chain challenges and risks. Advantages of CakeBoxx’s flexible, resilient solutions include improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, increased profitability and cargo velocity, worker safety, reduced carbon footprint, and Zero-Defect deliveries.

CakeBoxx® “two-piece” containers, with their deck and lid design, are the first innovation to offer truly safe, secure, and efficient containerized transport for the top-loaded, side-loaded, break bulk, and general project cargo markets. Learn more at www.cakeboxx.com.