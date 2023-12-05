System Pavers Earns 2023 Angi Super Service Award

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--System Pavers, the nation’s number one outdoor living design and installation company, is proud to announce it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained high service ratings and reviews on Angi in 2023.

“At Angi, we’re committed to celebrating Jobs Done Well, which can only be accomplished with the partnership and support of top professionals like our 2023 Super Service Award Winners,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “These outstanding, local businesses have helped homeowners improve, maintain and repair their homes this year and got top reviews from these homeowners while doing so. Congratulations to this year's Super Service Award winners.”

Angi Super Service Award 2023 winners have met eligibility requirements. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by receiving three or more reviews in the same category with an average rating of at least 4.5 stars during review period (Nov. 1- Oct. 3), have a lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars, and are in good standing and active on Angi.

“Our commitment to customer satisfaction and our customer-first culture and mindset has served as our foundation as we expand nationwide,” says Syed Zaidi, CEO of System Pavers. “Much of the credit for this award goes to System Pavers University, our industry-leading professional development platform. It represents not only our commitment to our employees, but also our commitment to providing our homeowners with the level of professionalism, dedication, and customer service they deserve.”

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals. Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For more information about System Pavers, visit systempavers.com.

About System Pavers

System Pavers is the nation’s number one outdoor living design and installation company. Since 1992, over 80,000 homeowners have trusted System Pavers to create beautiful and integrated outdoor spaces where family and friends can connect for generations. System Pavers’ visionary designers and expert installation teams specialize in hardscapes, patios, driveways, turf, outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, decking and more. Learn more about System Pavers at systempavers.com. Follow System Pavers on Instagram, Houzz, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.