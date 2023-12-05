Priority Financial Group Welcomes USC Credit Union

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Financial Group (PFG), a third-party registered investment advisor (TP-RIA) serving financial advisors and financial institutions, welcomed USC Credit Union (USCCU) to its unique RIA for financial institutions model. The alliance signifies USCCU's commitment to providing high-quality financial guidance to its members, promoting financial wellbeing to its diverse membership base of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and its surrounding communities.

With four branch locations on the USC campus in Los Angeles, USCCU serves more than 75,000 members with assets exceeding $750 million. Founded in 1973, its member-owners comprise USC’s staff, faculty, students, and alumni, as well as the communities surrounding USC’s campuses in the City of Los Angeles and Orange County.

PFG’s wealth management team will focus on deepening financial planning expertise and fiduciary services for alumni and staff, as well as expanding financial literacy to engage with the USC student base. A key component of PFG’s service offering will allow for a robust digital experience for all members.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Priority Financial Group to enrich our array of consumer financial services and provide objective financial advice to the USC family, as well as to the residents and small businesses surrounding the University,” said USCCU President and CEO Gary Perez.

Perez noted, “The partnership marks a new RIA approach for USC Credit Union that centers on comprehensive planning and gaining a deeper understanding of members’ unique financial circumstances. In addition, the partnership paves the way for a forthcoming robo-advisor solution to provide members with a low-cost and convenient online investing platform with a full range of portfolio services.”

“We’re honored to partner with Gary and the other visionary leaders at USC Credit Union to serve the evolving financial planning needs of the esteemed Trojan community,” said PFG CEO Mike Prior. “Together with USC Credit Union, we look forward to delivering on a digital solution to meet members where they are geographically, and provide members with access to our low-cost, multi-custodian platform with industry leading platforms like Schwab, Fidelity, AssetMark, and Orion.”

About USC Credit Union

For 50 years, USC Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative, has been providing exceptional value and service to each member-owner through a diverse portfolio of deposit and lending products. USC Credit Union began with a small group of employees who aimed to fulfill the financial needs that commercial banks in the local area did not address. Today, USC Credit Union operates as a $750MM financial institution serving the unique needs of its 75,000 member-owners, including students, faculty, staff, alumni, and residents of the City of Los Angeles and Orange County. For more information, visit usccreditunion.org.

About Priority Financial Group

Priority Financial Group (PFG) is a third-party registered investment advisory firm offering comprehensive wealth management, advisory, compliance, sales, and technology services to Financial Advisors and Institutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, the PFG team has been helping financial advisors and institutions deliver high-quality advisory and fiduciary services for more than 20 years. For more information, visit pfgteam.com or LinkedIn.

Investment advisory services offered through PFG Advisors (“PFGA”), a SEC registered investment adviser. Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. PFGA and Securities America are separate entities.