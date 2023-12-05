Mouser Electronics Sponsors Engineering the Holidays Exhibit at Toys for Tots Community Drive and Holiday Event

Mouser Electronics served as a major sponsor of the recent Engineering the Holidays educational exhibit at the annual Toys for Tots Event on November 30, benefiting families in the Mansfield Independent School District (MISD) in Mansfield, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mouser Electronics served as a major sponsor of the recent Engineering the Holidays educational exhibit at the annual Toys for Tots Event on November 30, benefiting families in the Mansfield Independent School District (MISD) in Mansfield, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, served as a major sponsor of the recent Engineering the Holidays educational exhibit at the annual Toys for Tots Event, benefiting families in the Mansfield Independent School District (MISD) in Mansfield, Texas. The annual holiday event was held at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts on November 30 and featured fun attractions, live performances, music, and food trucks.

Attendees were encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to contribute to the toy drive, with collected toys earmarked for needy Mansfield area families. In total, over 23,000 toys were collected at the event, plus more than $30,000 in monetary donations, including toys donated by Mouser employees. The evening included an "Engineering the Holidays" exhibit, funded and sponsored by Mouser in partnership with the MISD Education Foundation, featuring science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities and displays, along with selfie opportunities with the Mouser Robot.

"Since Mouser's beginnings, education has played a key role in our mission. Encouraging an interest in STEM gives students a platform for innovation and an opportunity to build character and self-esteem," said Kevin Hess, Mouser's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "This event was a great opportunity to help foster the minds of future engineers in our own community and support families that may be struggling this holiday season."

Mouser has a rich history of supporting education in the community. The company regularly donates to the MISD Education Foundation, funding STEM grants that allow teachers to provide a host of student opportunities. Previous Mouser-funded grants have supported expanding makerspaces in Mansfield High School libraries and providing drone technology and robotics kits to help students develop essential skills. Mouser is also a major sponsor of FIRST® Robotics robot-building competitions at the local, state and international levels.

The Toys for Tots program was founded in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks. That first year, Marines distributed about 5,000 toys to children in the Los Angeles area. Last year, the Marine Toys for Tots Program delivered an unprecedented 24.4 million toys, books and games to 9.9 million children.

For more information, visit https://eng.info.mouser.com/toys-for-tots/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.