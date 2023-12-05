Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park’s First Hotel, Inn at Bellefield, Opening January 2024

Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park, a $1 billion, world-class hospitality, agritourism and residential destination located directly across from the Culinary Institute of America, will soon conclude construction of its first structure, the Inn at Bellefield Residence Inn by Marriott International (lobby pictured), a 137-room all-suite hotel with sophisticated amenities that will provide an elite lodging experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park, a $1 billion, world-class hospitality, agritourism and residential destination located directly across from the Culinary Institute of America, will soon conclude construction of its first structure, the Inn at Bellefield Residence Inn by Marriott International (lobby pictured), a 137-room all-suite hotel with sophisticated amenities that will provide an elite lodging experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park, a $1 billion, world-class hospitality, agritourism and residential destination located directly across from the Culinary Institute of America, will soon conclude construction of its first structure, the Inn at Bellefield Residence Inn by Marriott International, a 137-room all-suite hotel with sophisticated amenities that will provide an elite lodging experience. The Inn at Bellefield is now accepting reservations starting January 14, 2024 and expects to welcome its first guests shortly thereafter. The Inn at Bellefield is a $55 million project developed by T-Rex Capital Group, LLC, in partnership with Shaner Hotel Group, LP, an award-winning international hotel owner and operator. It is the first of two hotels the completed development will offer.

Located at 25 Old Vineyard Place on a natural rise with sweeping vistas, the Inn at Bellefield will feature full kitchens, ergonomic workstations, an upscale fitness center, crisp linens and distinct living and sleeping rooms. The Inn at Bellefield also will offer 3,180 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space with full audio/video and culinary services. The hotel’s Grand Ballroom will accommodate events of up to 150 guests. Guests will be able to dine at The Storyteller, a farm-to-table lounge serving delicious meals, local craft beers and specialty cocktails, or grab a quick bite and sundries at Eleanor’s Market, named after the former Hyde Park resident, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

“We are very excited to welcome our first guests to the hotel in January 2024,” said Lance T. Shaner, chairman and CEO, Shaner Hotel Group, LP. “With an unmatchable location in the heart of Hyde Park, the Inn at Bellefield is designed to appeal to both business and leisure travelers seeking a truly unique experience. From the signature sycamore wood throughout our lobby to the Franklin D. Roosevelt fireside-chat recordings playing alongside our outdoor fire pits, the hotel design and layout spotlight the region’s illustrious history to create a standout property unlike anything else in Dutchess County.”

The eco-conscious Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park property is situated between Rhinebeck to the north and Beacon further to the south. This ideal location is close to international attractions such as the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum, Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site, Walkway Over the Hudson, Vassar College, Marist College, Bard College, the United States Military Academy at West Point, Legoland New York, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, Brotherhood Winery (America’s Oldest Winery) and numerous other scenic and historic attractions throughout the Hudson Valley and Catskill Mountains.

“The Inn at Bellefield looks forward to becoming a true member of the community as we continue to cultivate working relationships with local farmers, distilleries and brewers such as the new Asahi Shuzo Dassai Blue sake brewery,” said Inn at Bellefield General Manager Adam Pregno. “Additionally, after supporting almost 200 construction jobs, the Inn at Bellefield is proud to create as many as 35 new jobs for our extraordinary hotel associates. At least 80% of the construction jobs went to people residing within the nine, local counties of Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. We eagerly anticipate the Inn at Bellefield becoming a compelling destination for both guests unwinding after a day of adventures and locals enjoying our beautiful grounds and views.”

“We’re gratified that the debut of the Inn at Bellefield is approaching and that it will play a significant role in advancing Hyde Park’s reputation as a world-renowned tourism destination,” said Thomas Mulroy, chairman and CEO, T-Rex Capital Group, LLC. “This milestone, one of many to come at Bellefield, is the culmination of a decade of methodical development and perseverance, including through the Covid 19 pandemic. We will be thrilled to say hello to guests and showcase all that Bellefield, Hyde Park and the Hudson Valley have to offer.”

When Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park is completed, residential space will comprise 60% of the development and commercial space will make up the remaining 40%. The site will help preserve the region’s natural beauty by ensuring that more than half of the property’s 340 acres remain as undeveloped woods. The next phases of construction include:

430,000 square feet of retail and commercial space that will include restaurants, breweries, a high-end grocer, day care, co-working space, a film production studio and agriculturally themed specialty shops

400,000 square feet of tourism and hospitality space, including a second luxury hotel

Approximately 801 residential units, of which 344 will be rental units

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Inn at Bellefield will showcase the Mid-Hudson as an amazing place to live, work and visit. Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park will represent the best of the Hudson Valley, with its rich food, history and natural beauty, and bring jobs and tourism that will help to grow the regional economy.”

New York State’s Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council and Empire State Development have played a vital role in facilitating Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park, supporting the project with a $2.25 million capital grant from Empire State Development. Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park was twice designated a regional priority project by the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council. Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park appreciates the ongoing support from the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency, the Town of Hyde Park and the Hyde Park Central School District.

To learn more about the Inn at Bellefield Residence Inn by Marriott International or make reservations, please visit the Inn at Bellefield’s Marriott Bonvoy web page.

About Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park

Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park is a $1 billion tourism destination under development on Route 9, across from the Culinary Institute of America. Plans call for development of two hotels, a conference center, free-standing and inline signature restaurants, brewery, winery, a spa, culinary-based retail establishments and residential. Fifty-eight percent of the site’s 340 acres will remain wooded and undeveloped with another 48 acres devoted to agricultural use to preserve the natural beauty of the site. New York State’s Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council has selected Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park as a “priority project.” For more information about Bellefield at Hyde Park and T-Rex Capital Group LLC, visit BellefieldHydePark.com.

About T-Rex Capital Group LLC

T-Rex Capital Group LLC is an experienced privately held real estate firm. T-Rex has sourced and invested in proprietary transactions encompassing more than 11 million square feet with a gross asset value of over $2.5 billion. Its key executives average more than 25 years of experience with more than $7 billion of investing and development experience. For more information, visit TrexCapitalGroup.com.

About Shaner Hotel Group, LP

Headquartered in State College, Pa., Shaner Hotel Group, LP is one of the foremost owner-operator companies in the hospitality industry with more than $1 billion invested in 67 hotel properties owned and managed across the United States, Italy, Greece and the Bahamas. Over the past 40 years, the company has also been engaged in both new development and redevelopment of more than 80 hotel projects with leading brand affiliations such as Marriott International, InterContinental Hotels, Choice Hotels and Hilton. New properties are constantly evaluated as Shaner Hotel Group continues a conservative yet opportunistic approach to growth. For more information about the company and its divisions, visit www.shanercorp.com.