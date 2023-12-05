More Than 30 Top Brands Announce Exclusive Holiday Offers for Last-Minute Shoppers in the Helping Professions with SheerID

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, has partnered with more than 30 top brands that are making exclusive holiday offers available to millions of teachers, students, medical professionals, first responders, military members, and more, to thank the hard-working people who make our communities better places to live and work. SheerID is proud to partner with these organizations to reward these groups with special holiday offers.

“Brands that show they care about the people who work to make our communities better places to be - like teachers, medical professionals, first responders, military service members, and our future community leaders: students - by rewarding them with personalized offers, build strong connections with these valuable consumers who are proud of the work they do,” said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “Recognizing the people who are the backbone of our communities builds trust, which helps companies gain and keep loyal customers.”

Military, Veterans, Teachers, First Responders, Healthcare Workers, Students, and More: Take Advantage of Exclusive Last-Minute Holiday Offers!

Teachers, students, medical professionals, first responders, military members, and more get access to unique deals from great brands and save money. The following brands have provided exclusive offers to reward and honor students and members of the helping professions in the areas of travel, lifestyle, apparel, news, and more, with the help of SheerID’s Verification Platform, ensuring that rewards are instantly and securely provided to these highly valued communities. For those who are eligible, no SheerID account or membership signup is required.

Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Offers:

