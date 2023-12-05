More Than 30 Top Brands Announce Exclusive Holiday Offers for Last-Minute Shoppers in the Helping Professions with SheerID

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, has partnered with more than 30 top brands that are making exclusive holiday offers available to millions of teachers, students, medical professionals, first responders, military members, and more, to thank the hard-working people who make our communities better places to live and work. SheerID is proud to partner with these organizations to reward these groups with special holiday offers.
“Brands that show they care about the people who work to make our communities better places to be - like teachers, medical professionals, first responders, military service members, and our future community leaders: students - by rewarding them with personalized offers, build strong connections with these valuable consumers who are proud of the work they do,” said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “Recognizing the people who are the backbone of our communities builds trust, which helps companies gain and keep loyal customers.”
Military, Veterans, Teachers, First Responders, Healthcare Workers, Students, and More: Take Advantage of Exclusive Last-Minute Holiday Offers!
Teachers, students, medical professionals, first responders, military members, and more get access to unique deals from great brands and save money. The following brands have provided exclusive offers to reward and honor students and members of the helping professions in the areas of travel, lifestyle, apparel, news, and more, with the help of SheerID’s Verification Platform, ensuring that rewards are instantly and securely provided to these highly valued communities. For those who are eligible, no SheerID account or membership signup is required.
Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Offers:
- Adorama - Students can enjoy up to 15% off their purchases on select photo, video, computer gear, plus much more.
- Alterra Mountain Co - Licensed nurses, enrolled college students, plus active duty and retired military personnel in North America get exclusive discounts.
- Ashley - This holiday, active military and veterans, first responders, and medical professionals can enjoy 5% off their purchase on AshleyFurniture.com, with thanks for all they do.
- ASICS - First responders, military, and healthcare workers get 30% off qualifying full price items when they verify with SheerID. Teachers and students get 25% off qualifying full price items when they verify with SheerID.
- Aveda - First responders, military, veterans, teachers, healthcare workers, and students can take 20% off their next order of Aveda products.
- Bare Minerals - Through December 12, 2023, students and teachers get 25% off any order (calculated after any discounts and excluding gift card values, taxes, shipping and handling) on bareMinerals.com. Offer not eligible with Buy with Prime, holiday, or sale items.
- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's - In addition to great holiday deals and savings, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is proud to offer a 10% everyday discount to military, law enforcement, firefighters and wildlife agents.
- Bonobos - Military members, medical professionals, teachers, students, and first responders can take 20% off their purchase at Bonobos.com.
- Codecademy - Veterans and active-duty military, healthcare workers, and first responders in the US, UK, and Canada get 50% off Pro and Plus annual plans. Learn new skills and build your tech career today.
- CorePower Yoga - CorePower Yoga is sparking joy this holiday season; Teachers, students, military, seniors, healthcare workers, and first responders get 20% off All Access Membership or Class Packs.
- FOX Nation - FOX Nation is launching a special holiday promotion for $2.50/month for its annual plan.
-
GolfPass -
- First Responders: GolfPass honors and recognizes the sacrifice first responders make to keep us safe. To show our gratitude, these community heroes save 20% on a full year of golf benefits, including tee time credits, waived booking fees, curated instruction videos, and more.
- Military and Veterans: Military members and Veterans save 20% on a full year of golf benefits like tee time credits, booking fees, and more!
- Students: Students can unwrap savings this holiday season with 40% off a GolfPass+ membership. A GolfPass+ membership includes tee time savings on GolfNow, unlimited instructional videos from the pros, hundreds of hours of live golf event coverage, a $40 TaylorMade credit, and much more!
- J.Crew - Teachers, first responders, students, veterans, and healthcare workers get an additional 15% off purchases when they verify with SheerID.
- J.Crew Factory - Students, teachers, first responders, military, veterans, and healthcare workers can enjoy 15% off at J.Crew Factory.
- Kipling - Kipling is offering an extra 15% off sitewide for all teachers, students, first responders, healthcare, and veterans.
- Leatherman - First responders, military, veterans, teachers, students, and healthcare workers can enjoy 30% off multi-tools and customization at Leatherman.com.
- L.L. Bean - Students, teachers, medical professionals, veterans, and active-duty military and their families can enjoy 10% off at L.L.Bean - including sale items. Make a lasting connection this winter with our legendary all-weather boots, warm outerwear, rugged outdoor gear, and so much more.
- Lovesac - At Lovesac, we're committed to supporting everyone who has dedicated their lives to helping others. As our way of saying thank you, we are giving military personnel, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, and veterinary professionals an additional 5% off.
- M·A·C Cosmetics - For a limited time only: Students, teachers, medical, military, and first responders can receive 25% off their next U.S. online order at M·A·C Cosmetics.
- Maxi Cosi - Maxi Cosi is offering 20% off for teachers, first responders, veterans, and healthcare workers this holiday season.
- Morningstar - Unlock Morningstar’s trusted research, proven ratings, and easy-to-use portfolio tools built to help investors succeed with Morningstar Investor. Students save 90%, teachers save 60%, and active military and veterans enjoy 30% off a yearly subscription.
- National Basketball Association (NBA) - The NBA is offering students an exclusive 40% discount on NBA League Pass to stream live games and studio shows. This promotion is available to all students attending accredited universities and colleges in the U.S. and in select international markets. Once verified, they will receive a unique promotional code to redeem for 12 months of discounted League Pass access.
- Origins - Teachers and students can enjoy 15% off consciously formulated skincare and body care at Origins.com.
- Paramount+ - Students get 25% off a Paramount+ Essential plan. That’s just $4.50/month!
- Paramount+ - Veterans and active military can enjoy 25% off any Paramount+ plan for the life of the subscription.
- Rothy’s - Teachers, First Responders, Students, Veterans, and Healthcare Workers can enjoy 25% off one pair of shoes annually at Rothy’s. Get verified and take advantage of this special offer before the end of the year. Comfortable. Washable. Stylishly Sustainable.
- Safety 1st - Safety 1st is offering 20% off for teachers, first responders, veterans, and healthcare workers this holiday season.
- ThriftBooks - ThriftBooks 4 Teachers provides educators with everyday benefits, including every 5th book free plus top tier Literati ReadingRewards status.
- Timberland - Teachers, students, and military - Get 10% off at Timberland.
- Too Faced - Students, teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, and members of the military, get 20% off Too Faced products! And during Pink Week, Dec. 11th-15th shop at Toofaced.com to get 40% off daily deals!
- Unity - Sharpen your real-time 3D creation skills this holiday season with the Unity Student/Educator Plan, free for students and educators at eligible institutions. The plan includes the Unity editor, a 20% stackable discount in the asset store, and early access to Unity Cloud with DevOps and version control.
- VIVAIA - VIVAIA is proud to offer teachers, students, healthcare workers, first responders, and military an exclusive 20% off discount for this holiday season.
- Willow - Willow is offering 25% off Willow wearable breast pumps and up to 20% off accessories.
Make sure to check out all the exclusive SheerID Holiday Shopping Deals here.
About SheerID
SheerID is the global leader in identity verification for commerce. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, and first responders — with personalized offers through loyalty programs, digital wallets, and more, that are gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies more than 2.5 billion people via 200,000 authoritative data sources to increase sales while mitigating fraud, provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity verification partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners.
SheerID is ISO Certified and is a member of the MACH Alliance, the group of independent technology companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. In 2023, SheerID ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.