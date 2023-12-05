Platinum Dermatology Partners Expands Into Florida Through Transformational Merger With Skin & Cancer Associates

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Platinum Dermatology Partners ("Platinum") announces a new market expansion through its partnership with Skin & Cancer Associates of Florida ("SCA"). This merger advances the objectives of both companies by joining forces to create an even greater network of physicians and providers dedicated to practicing exceptional dermatology. The combination increases Platinum’s reach to nearly 400 providers serving patients across over 130 clinics in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas.

SCA, led by a prominent group of physicians in South Florida, is well known for its longstanding presence in the market, where its collective of esteemed dermatologists cares for the community across its thirty-four locations. Founded more than fifty years ago, SCA has built a reputation for bringing together the best minds in dermatology within the market to better serve its patients.

"Having SCA as part of Platinum represents a major milestone for us," remarks Michael Pennington, CEO of Platinum Dermatology Partners. "This partnership is yet another example of the highest quality physicians in our specialty choosing to align with an organization deeply committed to delivering an exceptional experience to its patients and providers through a materially differentiated culture and innovative resources."

“In considering a partner, it was critical for our physicians to align with a like-minded group focused on empowering its providers to deliver exceptional patient care. We believe this partnership with Platinum will allow us to better care for the South Florida community through access to new shared resources and broader collaboration,” said SCA CEO Reuven Porges.

"This merger is another step forward in fulfilling our vision of building out the most differentiated organization in our specialty as we continue to partner with those equally passionate about delivering the most exceptional level of patient care,” said Dr. Tony Petelin, President of Platinum.

Daniel Florian, Partner at Sun Capital, added, “We see this partnership as a landmark event, symbolizing our sustained commitment to fostering advancements in medical practices and optimizing patient experiences. We are enthusiastic about the vision and leadership of Platinum Dermatology Partners and congratulate them on this significant milestone”.

“Joining hands with a physician-lead innovator like Platinum is a remarkable opportunity," said Dr. Mark Nestor. “We are excited to introduce Platinum to the Florida community and grateful to have found such outstanding partners who share our vision and values."

About Platinum Dermatology Partners:

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Platinum Dermatology Partners exists to empower the practice of exceptional dermatology through its vast resources and differentiated culture. Through Platinum’s differentiated, physician-driven model, the Company provides a differentiated group practice setting with a focus on partnering with the most reputable physicians and providers seeking to elevate not only the patient care delivered but also benefit the specialty of dermatology at large. For more information about Platinum Dermatology Partners, please visit www.platinumderm.com

About Skin & Cancer Associates of Florida:

SCA is a leading dermatological practice based in Florida, dedicated to delivering comprehensive and advanced skincare solutions. Upholding the highest standards of care, SCA is committed to providing innovative and effective skincare services to its patients. For further details on Skin & Cancer Associates of Florida, please visit www.skinandcancerassociates.com.

About Sun Capital Partners

Sun Capital Partners, Inc. is a global private equity firm focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Since 1995, Sun Capital has invested in more than 500 companies worldwide with revenues in excess of $50 billion across a broad range of industries and transaction structures. The Firm has built a reputation as a trusted partner, recognized for its operational experience. Sun Capital focuses on defensible businesses in growing markets with tangible performance improvement opportunities in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial, and Technology sectors. The firm has offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles, and New York and an affiliate with offices in London. For more information, please visit www.suncappart.com