AlphaCore Wealth Advisory Welcomes Constellation Wealth Capital as Strategic Investor

LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlphaCore Wealth Advisory ("AlphaCore”), an independent wealth advisory firm with a national footprint, is pleased to announce that Constellation Wealth Capital (“CWC”) has become a strategic investor in the company. This significant development marks the first investment made by CWC since its inception, earlier this year.

AlphaCore Wealth Advisory has built a diversified technology enabled platform, catering to high-net-worth clients, and the advisors who serve them. The firm specializes in incorporating both alternative and traditional investments into client portfolios as well as offering comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients. AlphaCore’s team has built a robust infrastructure incorporating client reporting, contact management and marketing workflows, and financial planning while providing access to what we believe to be unique solutions in the alternative investment landscape. Because of this, AlphaCore has solidified its position as a trusted partner in the investment advisory arena.

The partnership with Constellation Wealth Capital comes at a pivotal moment in AlphaCore's growth trajectory. The capital infusion from CWC will be instrumental in fueling AlphaCore's expansion plans, enabling the firm to add key staff members and pursue strategic mergers and acquisitions opportunities within the wealth advisory sector. This strategic alliance is expected to enhance AlphaCore's ability to offer even more robust services and solutions to its clients.

Dick Pfister, CEO & Founder of AlphaCore Wealth Advisory, expressed his enthusiasm for this new partnership, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Constellation Wealth Capital as a strategic investor in AlphaCore. This collaboration represents an exciting milestone for our firm and demonstrates the confidence that CWC has in our vision and capabilities. With CWC's support, we believe we are well-positioned to strengthen our team, enhance our access to unique alternative strategies, and explore strategic growth opportunities that will ultimately benefit our clients."

"We are thrilled to partner with AlphaCore," said Karl Heckenberg, Managing Partner & Founder of Constellation Wealth Capital. "AlphaCore's impressive growth track record, innovative approach to wealth management, and expertise in alternative and private markets investing align perfectly with CWC's investment philosophy. We believe that this partnership will be mutually beneficial, driving value for both AlphaCore and CWC, while also enhancing the services available to AlphaCore's clients."

The collaboration between AlphaCore Wealth Advisory and Constellation Wealth Capital underscores AlphaCore's commitment to expanding its wealth management services and furthering its dedication to delivering a high degree of client service and alternative solutions.

Republic Capital Group served as AlphaCore’s exclusive investment banking advisor, and Finch, Thornton, & Baird served as AlphaCore’s legal counsel.

About AlphaCore Wealth Advisory: AlphaCore Wealth Advisory is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to providing innovative investment solutions and comprehensive financial planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients. With a commitment to delivering exceptional results and an unwavering focus on client success, AlphaCore has established itself as a trusted partner in the financial services industry. Learn more at www.alphacorewealth.com.

About Constellation Wealth Capital: Constellation Wealth Capital is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions, and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms. CWC leverages its deep industry experience and relationships for the benefit of its partner firms. Learn more at www.constellationwealthcapital.com or contact us at info@constellationwealthcapital.com.