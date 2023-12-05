Medica Provides $500,000 for Food & Nutrition Security in Five States

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medica has provided $500,000 in funding for food and nutrition security across five states. The funding comes as America is facing its worst rate of hunger in years, according to a recent report from USA Today. Food banks throughout the country are pressed to meet the demand: in Milwaukee County, according to the report, food pantries saw a 50% increase in visits after a government program for food allotments ended in Wisconsin in March. State and county-level food insecurity data is available on Feeding America’s website.

“I am hopeful that Medica’s contributions will help provide people in need with nutritional food choices,” said Lisa Erickson, Medica President and CEO. “When we talk about food security the nutritional aspect of the issue often is missing in that conversation—nourishing our bodies with fruits, vegetables, whole grains. I think that is incredibly important for everyone and we are pleased to support nutritional food programs for those in need.”

In addition to the funding, Medica employees to-date in 2023 have volunteered more than 1,000 hours at food distribution organizations throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

The organizations that received the funding, listed by state, include:

State/Organization Geography Amount Minnesota IOCP Twin Cities Metro $20,000.00 Two Harbors Area Food Shelf Northeast Minnesota $20,000.00 Monticello Help Center (FKA Monticello Christian Social Services) Central Minnesota $20,000.00 Keystone Community Services Twin Cities Metro $20,000.00 Feeding Our Communities Partners Southwest Minnesota $20,000.00 Churches United in Ministry Northeast Minnesota $20,000.00 Second Harvest Heartland Statewide $15,000.00 Total Minnesota $135,000.00 Missouri Veterans Community Project St. Louis $20,000.00 The Kaufman Fund St. Louis $15,000.00 Harvesters - The Community Food Network Kansas City $15,000.00 Total Missouri $50,000.00 Nebraska Foodbank for the Heartland Metro - Omaha $20,000.00 CAPWN West - Panhandle of Nebraska $20,000.00 Northwest CAP Northwest - Dawes City and Box Butte County $20,000.00 CAP of Mid-Nebraska Mid-Nebraska - Kearney and Lincoln $20,000.00 Central Nebraska CAP Central Nebraska - Grand Island $20,000.00 Foodbank of Lincoln Lincoln $20,000.00 Total Nebraska $120,000.00 North Dakota Northlands Rescue Mission Grand Forks $20,000.00 Greater Grand Forks Senior Citizens Association Grand Forks $20,000.00 Great Plains Food Bank Statewide $20,000.00 Total North Dakota $60,000.00 Wisconsin Green Cares Food Pantry Green County $20,000.00 Echo, Inc. Rock County $20,000.00 Central Wisconsin Community Action Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau, Sauk counties $20,000.00 St Vincent de Paul of Dodge County - Food pantry Dodge County $20,000.00 Triangle Community Ministry Food Market Dane County $20,000.00 Fondy Food Pantry Fond du Lac County $20,000.00 Goodman Community Center Dane County $15,000.00 Total Wisconsin $135,000.00 GRAND TOTAL $500,000.00

