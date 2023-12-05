Medica Provides $500,000 for Food & Nutrition Security in Five States

Non-profit health plan prioritizes food security through donations, employee volunteerism

MINNETONKA, Minn.--()--Medica has provided $500,000 in funding for food and nutrition security across five states. The funding comes as America is facing its worst rate of hunger in years, according to a recent report from USA Today. Food banks throughout the country are pressed to meet the demand: in Milwaukee County, according to the report, food pantries saw a 50% increase in visits after a government program for food allotments ended in Wisconsin in March. State and county-level food insecurity data is available on Feeding America’s website.

“I am hopeful that Medica’s contributions will help provide people in need with nutritional food choices,” said Lisa Erickson, Medica President and CEO. “When we talk about food security the nutritional aspect of the issue often is missing in that conversation—nourishing our bodies with fruits, vegetables, whole grains. I think that is incredibly important for everyone and we are pleased to support nutritional food programs for those in need.”

In addition to the funding, Medica employees to-date in 2023 have volunteered more than 1,000 hours at food distribution organizations throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

The organizations that received the funding, listed by state, include:

State/Organization

Geography

Amount

Minnesota

IOCP

Twin Cities Metro

$20,000.00

Two Harbors Area Food Shelf

Northeast Minnesota

$20,000.00

Monticello Help Center (FKA Monticello Christian Social Services)

Central Minnesota

$20,000.00

Keystone Community Services

Twin Cities Metro

$20,000.00

Feeding Our Communities Partners

Southwest Minnesota

$20,000.00

Churches United in Ministry

Northeast Minnesota

$20,000.00

Second Harvest Heartland

Statewide

$15,000.00

Total Minnesota

$135,000.00

 

 

 

Missouri

Veterans Community Project

St. Louis

$20,000.00

The Kaufman Fund

St. Louis

$15,000.00

Harvesters - The Community Food Network

Kansas City

$15,000.00

Total Missouri

$50,000.00

 

Nebraska

Foodbank for the Heartland

Metro - Omaha

$20,000.00

CAPWN

West - Panhandle of Nebraska

$20,000.00

Northwest CAP

Northwest - Dawes City and Box Butte County

$20,000.00

CAP of Mid-Nebraska

Mid-Nebraska - Kearney and Lincoln

$20,000.00

Central Nebraska CAP

Central Nebraska - Grand Island

$20,000.00

Foodbank of Lincoln

Lincoln

$20,000.00

Total Nebraska

$120,000.00

 

North Dakota

Northlands Rescue Mission

Grand Forks

$20,000.00

Greater Grand Forks Senior Citizens Association

Grand Forks

$20,000.00

Great Plains Food Bank

Statewide

$20,000.00

Total North Dakota

$60,000.00

 

Wisconsin

Green Cares Food Pantry

Green County

$20,000.00

Echo, Inc.

Rock County

$20,000.00

Central Wisconsin Community Action

Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau, Sauk counties

$20,000.00

St Vincent de Paul of Dodge County - Food pantry

Dodge County

$20,000.00

Triangle Community Ministry Food Market

Dane County

$20,000.00

Fondy Food Pantry

Fond du Lac County

$20,000.00

Goodman Community Center

Dane County

$15,000.00

Total Wisconsin

$135,000.00

 

GRAND TOTAL

$500,000.00

