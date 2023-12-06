HP’s Social Impact Team Named Inaugural TIME Team of the Year in a Branded Content Partnership with Smartsheet

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise work management platform, and TIME together announced HP’s Social Impact team as the first-ever TIME Team of the Year in partnership with Smartsheet for their work to promote digital equity. The recognition is part of a branded content partnership between TIME and Smartsheet to analyze and celebrate teamwork. It is designed to recognize an enterprise team that is working together to solve one of the world’s greatest issues, and that exemplifies the Smartsheet mission to empower everyone to drive meaningful change.

The Social Impact team at HP is on a mission to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030, with a focus on women and girls, people with disabilities, educators, and marginalized communities. In doing so, HP aims to advance equitable access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunity so that people who are traditionally excluded can participate and thrive in a digital economy. This work addresses the reality that nearly one-third of the world’s population remains locked out of essential economic and social opportunities because of the digital divide. Since their efforts kicked off in 2021, HP has positively impacted 21.3 million people around the world by partnering with local and international organizations, donating hardware, and sharing digital literacy resources and other learning materials on the ground.

“Smartsheet and TIME are working together to analyze how high-performing teams unlock potential and operate at peak human,” said Andrew Bennett, chief marketing officer at Smartsheet. “It’s an honor to recognize HP and their Social Impact team, whose commitments to community, collaboration, and innovation have made a significant impact on the world.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized by TIME and Smartsheet as the TIME Team of the Year, and for the visibility this brings to the issue of a growing digital divide,” said Michele Malejki, global head of social impact, HP Inc., and director, HP Foundation. “No one company can solve this trillion-dollar problem alone, but we hope the work we are doing alongside our valued partners will inspire others to mobilize action that levels the playing field and creates more equity in the digital economy.”

“At Red Border by TIME, our mission is to create authentic, compelling, and entertaining branded content that advances partner brands' stories,” said Dan Schunk, vice president, brand strategy and creative and head of Red Border by TIME. “We couldn’t be more excited to share the HP Social Impact team’s story with the first-ever TIME Team of the Year through our partnership with Smartsheet.”

HP’s Social Impact team was one of three finalists for TIME Team of the Year. The other nominees were Pfizer’s RSV vaccine leadership team, for delivering an innovative breakthrough to help protect children and the elderly worldwide, and Syngenta’s Research & Development team, for improving agricultural systems to meet the demand of feeding the growing global population. Learn more about the award and the finalists here.

