Jacksonville Jaguars Score With Evolv Technology Partnership

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars use Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution at their home field, EverBank Stadium. Evolv Express is also used to screen attendees for events at Daily’s Place, the new multi-use complex located adjacent to the football field. Both facilities are managed by ASM Global – Jacksonville, which also uses Express at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

“We had been using traditional metal detectors, but when you’re welcoming close to 70,000 people each week, that is a time-consuming and cumbersome process,” said Bobby Lyle, director of facilities security for the Jaguars. “Evolv helps us move the fans inside more quickly and get them to where they want to be. It also frees up bandwidth for our security team and allows us to reallocate our resources.”

Evolv Express, which screens more than 1 million football fans on any given Sunday, uses powerful sensor technology with AI to provide accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. Fans walk through without always stopping or having to open their bags. The technology helps security officials to differentiate between threats and the everyday items people carry in their pockets and bags such as cell phones and keys, which reduces lines and helps guests to make their way into the stadium quickly.

The Jaguars initially learned about Evolv after seeing it in use at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. In addition to the Falcons, the Jaguars join double digit NFL franchises – including teams that play at SoFi Stadium and Acrisure Stadium - that have partnered with Evolv for weapons detection.

“The Jaguars and Evolv are like-minded in that both organizations are committed to innovation and a superior guest experience,” said John Baier, Evolv’s vice president of sports. “We’re thrilled to be part of the security solution at EverBank Stadium, and to partner with another ASM Global property.”

Evolv’s technology is used by more than 600 customers worldwide, including over 40 major league sports teams, as well as schools, hospitals, iconic venues, arenas, and leading theme parks. Evolv Express has scanned more than 1 billion people.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Extend™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

