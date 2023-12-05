U.S. Department of Defense Deploys Everbridge to Keep Attendees Safe During the 124th Army-Navy Game

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense, in coordination with the FBI, Massachusetts State Police, and a dozen other collaborating agencies, will once again deploy the Joint Analytic Real-Time Virtual Information Sharing System (JARVISS), powered by Everbridge, to monitor and identify critical events that may threaten life safety or cause operational disruption during the famed Army-Navy game, taking place on December 9, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“In an ever-changing and complex world, Everbridge’s JARVISS program is not only strategic to us but imperative for all levels of operations across the DoD and its Antiterrorism, Force Protection, and Law Enforcement Communities,” said Matthew Cassidy, Force Protection / Antiterrorism Chief (G34), U.S. Military Academy, West Point. “Over the years we have heavily relied on the utilization of JARVISS and its team from Everbridge for our annual Army-Navy football game. It has been a significant force multiplier that has proven essential for mission security, advanced threat notifications, geospatial planning, and detailed assessments.”

JARVISS, the DoD Enterprise Solution powered by Everbridge, will be utilized to keep academy personnel, the State of Massachusetts, and guest attendees safe and informed during the game at Gillette Stadium, before an expected capacity crowd of 65,000 spectators and more than 500 staff. JARVISS will provide real-time incident tracking and response as well as predictive analysis to counter existing hazards across six neighboring states. The on-site Everbridge JARVISS team, led by Timothy Baker, will ensure that the collaborating departments will be able to integrate assets, organizations, personnel, and risk data into a “common operating picture” for better situational awareness and, where needed, to drive a coordinated response.

“As a Boston-based company, Everbridge takes added pride in supporting the 2023 installment of the Army-Navy game, which marks the first time in the game’s 124-year history that it will be played in New England,” said David Wagner, CEO of Everbridge. “We consider it a great honor to celebrate and work alongside our military and veteran partners to help ensure that one of the great traditions in American athletics is carried out safely and with peace of mind for everyone involved.”

Everbridge previously supported the 2022 Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Members of the JARVISS team rapidly established the onsite Emergency Operations Center to ensure system readiness and effective usage of the platform during the game. The team relayed public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist activity, severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents and interruptions, that impacted Game Day. The JARVISS Team also provided in-depth reports and fostered information sharing among partner agencies.

The Army–Navy game between the Army Black Knights of the United States Military Academy (USMA) and the Navy Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy (USNA) has come to embody the spirit of the interservice rivalry of the United States Armed Forces. The game has been frequently attended by sitting U.S. presidents and has been nationally televised each year since 1945.

Everbridge and its public safety solutions make it easy for attendees, visitors, and residents to receive important safety and event information before, during, and after large gatherings. The City of New York, for instance, recently deployed the company’s critical event management platform to alert attendees of the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in the event of an emergency or disruption. Everbridge will also be used for the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, as an estimated one million people gather in Times Square to usher in 2024.

