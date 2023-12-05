JBL® x Malbon Golf Partnership: A Hole-In-One

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBL®, premier audio brand, announces a game-changing partnership with Malbon Golf, the go-to lifestyle brand in the golf space. In a relentless pursuit of blending culture, music, and sports, this dynamic duo is unleashing limited-edition drops, custom gear and an electric lineup of events.

Golf strong and go long. Inspired by their shared drive to champion self-expression, the partnership will celebrate individuality with a premium selection of exclusive headphones and speakers. Through this partnership, consumers will be able to personalize favorite JBL headphones and portable speakers with exclusive golf-themed designs found on JBL x ME.

“Collaborating with premier audio brand JBL was an easy decision,” says Stephen Malbon, co-founder of Malbon Golf. “We both approach our respective industries with a fresh outlook and this collaboration speaks to that. Music is intrinsic to the golf experience so together we’ve created a partnership that hits the mark across sound and golf. I’m thrilled to introduce it to the community.”

As Malbon’s official audio partner, JBL will set the stage at the opening of the new Malbon store in Coral Gables on December 5. Featuring a live set from Miami’s own DJ Irie, the event will be attended by notable guests including elite female golfers Emma Carpenter and JBL’s newest brand ambassador, Paris Hilinski, promising an evening filled with music, fashion, and cutting-edge audio. Post-store blitz, JBL will continue to make waves by participating in Malbon’s golf tournament on December 6, where they will take over the 9th hole, ensuring a day packed with golf, music, food, and more.

The partnership between JBL and Paris Hilinski represents a powerful alliance in championing self-expression and amplifying underrepresented voices. As JBL’s latest brand ambassador, Paris aligns with the brand’s ethos, using her influence in golf to bring attention to the underrepresentation of women in the sport. To kick off the ambassadorship, Paris will join JBL in Miami to celebrate and unite music and golf, embodying a powerful message of individuality and leaving a lasting impact on the cultural landscape.

“JBL continues to push the boundaries of successful partnerships and collaborations, reimagining the definition of brand and cultural marketing. This venture into the lifestyle golf space with Malbon Golf is a testament to our innovative thinking,” said Chris Epple, Vice President of Marketing for HARMAN.

The first collaborated drop, featuring the JBL Charge 5, will hit Miami on December 5th. Stay plugged into JBL’s social channels for the latest updates on product releases, upcoming events, and the pinnacle of coolness as JBL and Malbon reshape the intersection of style and sound.

ABOUT JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life’s most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world’s top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

ABOUT MALBON GOLF

The mission of Malbon Golf is simple: inspire today’s youth to participate in the greatest game on Earth. Founded in 2017 by culture and golf enthusiasts Stephen and Erica Malbon, the brand launched with a limited collection for men looking to find multi-functional golf apparel that’s made to be worn both on and off the green. Since then, the husband and wife duo have been pioneering the movement toward golf as a lifestyle by collaborating with some of the most well-known brands in the world and creating a community of like-minded thinkers who share the same collective vision for the future of the sport. Today, Malbon Golf has expanded to offer a complete line of limited edition apparel, footwear and accessories that are designed to reimagine the status quo and aspire across all ages with the ultimate goal of bringing a fresh perspective and an accessible, personal approach to the game. The brand is available throughout the US and Korea through both e-commerce and at top select retailers. To learn more, please visit malbongolf.com or follow on Instagram at @malbongolf. To explore the digital collectibles, Buckets Club, visit bucketsclub.com or @buckets.club.