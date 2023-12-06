BioAlberta Announces Partnership with Lawcubator Technologies

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioAlberta has signed an MOU with Lawcubator to develop a Biotechnology Regulatory and Compliance Centre of Excellence which will help companies manage its regulatory compliances online.

One of the challenges emerging scale-up companies have is developing and following regulatory and compliance processes as they grow and enter other jurisdictions. The online platform enables organizations to manage legal and HR regulatory compliance seamlessly.

The Centre of Excellence will be available to any company who subscribes to the service. However, members of BioAlberta will receive a discount on their services, an excellent value add to being a member of BioAlberta.

"Lawcubator's team of legal experts and industry specialists offer a comprehensive online platform to help BioAlberta members navigate the ever-changing regulatory environment," said Robb Stoddard, President & CEO of BioAlberta. "Together, BioAlberta and Lawcubator will create a robust and comprehensive platform for the Biotechnology & Lifescience industry."

“We are proud to partner with the leader, central voice, and organizing hub for the life sciences industry in Alberta," said Neeraj Gupta, Cofounder & CEO of Lawcubator. "We’re looking forward to working closely with BioAlberta and its members to transform the Biotechnology & Lifescience compliance & regulatory ecosystem."

Developing and improving the center of excellence will continue as both parties strengthen their engagement with industry leaders.

About BioAlberta

BioAlberta is a member-driven and funded not-for-profit industry association that represents and promotes the province's vibrant and diverse life sciences industry. Through our many partnerships and collaborations, we are dedicated to promoting Alberta's life science sectors, locally, nationally, and internationally. BioAlberta enables success for its members by providing a wide range of networking and educational events, and by effectively delivering policy options to governments. BioAlberta activities are focused in key strategic areas: advocacy; promotion, marketing, and networking; industry development.

About Lawcubator

Lawcubator is an online platform that enables organizations to manage legal and HR regulatory compliance seamlessly. By providing easy-to-follow policies & learning courses, investigation/resolution management of complaints & queries, and reporting & analytics to help drive organizational strategy, it simplifies compliance processes, alleviates risks, and enhances productivity - This ensures continuous compliance with regulatory requirements and mitigates the risk of penalties, legal disputes or reputational damage.

Please visit to learn more: www.bioalberta.com