DirectEmployers Association Announces 2024 Conference, Focusing on Aligning OFCCP Compliance & Recruitment Efforts

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DirectEmployers Association, the leading authority in OFCCP compliance, is hosting its 2024 Annual Meeting & Conference (DEAMcon24) in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 3-5, 2024 at the Intercontinental Hotel. This two-and-half-day event will gather attendees from the Association’s 1,040+ Fortune 2,000 Member companies, with the goal of aligning OFCCP compliance and recruitment efforts within the workplace.

This year’s conference will feature its most comprehensive agenda to date, with sessions focused on topics ranging from artificial intelligence, affirmative action planning, and skills-based hiring to employee resource groups, veteran and disability hiring, employee pay data disclosure, and more. Among its extensive roster of HR practitioners and industry experts, the program will include special presentations by Tina Williams, Acting Deputy Director for the U.S. DOL’s OFCCP, Diversity Strategist Torin Ellis, Chief Inclusion Officer at Principal Financial Miriam Lewis and VP of DEI and Community at Robert Half Alfredo Mendez.

“We pride ourselves on having a diverse program that accommodates every focus and experience level of our attendees, while also introducing new thought-provoking ideas they can take back to the office with a fresh perspective,” stated DirectEmployers Executive Director Candee Chambers. “When compliance and recruitment professionals come together in a collaborative way, this is how we lead change and help shape a more equitable and inclusive workforce for the future.”

DirectEmployers will also welcome Motivational Speaker and Corporate Culture Changer Paul J. Long, and Generational Expert & Strategist of Recruiting and Retaining Millennial Employees Phil Gwoke, to the DEAMcon stage as keynote speakers. To provide ample networking hours to attendees along with its extensive educational opportunities, the event will also feature an evening social event at the National World War II Museum.

To register for DEAMcon24 and see a full breakdown of sessions, presenters and venue information, visit https://deamcon.org for additional details.

About DirectEmployers Association

DirectEmployers is the forefront leader in OFCCP compliance, with roots extending far into online recruitment. Situated in Indianapolis, Indiana, since 2001, DirectEmployers has continued to grow and expand over the years and currently has over 1,000 employer Members from the Fortune 2,000. Each of these global employers looks to the Association for advice, guidance, and support for all things related to OFCCP compliance (U.S.-based employers), recruitment marketing, affirmative action development and planning, and most recently, custom application and software development.

About DEAMcon

From the moment you step inside the DEAMcon world, you’ll see the DE difference. From friendly faces greeting you at the conference desk to a custom espresso bar (free of charge!) and a bustling Demo Hall filled with the best and brightest of HR technology, attendees see why this event stands out as the one that makes an impact. DEAMcon isn’t your average HR conference, it’s a full-on experience!