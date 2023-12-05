UofL Health Selects Verato to Support Accurate Identity Management

MCCLEAN, Va. & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verato, the identity experts for healthcare, today announced that UofL Health, a fully integrated regional academic health system, will partner with Verato to deploy Verato’s healthcare master data management (hMDM) solution to support accurate identity management across UofL Health’s entire enterprise—consisting of eight hospitals, four medical centers, nearly 200 physician practice locations and more than 1,000 providers in Louisville and surrounding counties.

Verato hMDM will help UofL Health create and maintain more accurate and complete patient information to support quality care and robust data analytics through a unified view of patients across multiple systems to support the digital transformation process. As UofL Health continues to scale and migrate disparate data sources into a single source of truth, it is critical the health system establishes an accurate patient identity foundation.

“UofL Health has undertaken massive projects to ensure visible, accurate data across the enterprise, but as we continue to grow, the need for high quality identity data is critical to ensure a best-in-class experience for providers and patients,” says Darren Powell, AVP for IT Application Services at UofL Health. “I’m thrilled we’re partnering with Verato to leverage their hMDM platform to ensure our teams have access to the right information from the right patient to make accurate, informed care decisions for our patients.”

Verato’s proprietary Referential Matching technology, foundational to hMDM, has become the industry gold standard for accuracy, using smart algorithms and AI along with a curated database of with over 300M people connects the right data to the right patients with the highest accuracy in the industry.

“We are proud to partner with UofL Health to support their critical needs of executing a comprehensive identity data management strategy to support their growing patient population and increasingly complex data ecosystem,” says Clay Ritchey, CEO of Verato. “With curated reference data, we can confidently match and master patient information from various data sources and with varying degrees of richness to inform a single source of truth for healthcare organizations.”

About Verato

Verato enables digital engagement, clinical interoperability, cloud migration, and provider data integrity by solving the problem that drives everything else—knowing who is who. The Verato hMDM platform, the industry’s first purpose-built healthcare master data management solution, enables a complete and trusted 360-degree view of patients, consumers, members, providers, and communities. Over 80 of the most respected brands in healthcare rely on Verato to connect, identify, enrich, manage, and activate person and provider data across the complex digital health ecosystem with unprecedented accuracy, ease, and time-to-value. With a secure enterprise-wide single source of truth for identity, Verato ensures that you get identity right from the start.

For more information, visit verato.com.

About UofL Health

UofL Health is a fully integrated regional academic health system with eight hospitals, four medical centers, Brown Cancer Center, Eye Institute, nearly 200 physician practice locations, and more than 1,000 providers in Louisville and the surrounding counties, including southern Indiana. Additional access to UofL Health is provided through a partnership with Carroll County Memorial Hospital. With more than 13,000 team members – physicians, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists and other highly-skilled health care professionals, UofL Health is focused on one mission: to transform the health of communities we serve through compassionate, innovative, patient-centered care.