Roelofs Transport Sees a 60% Reduction in Non-Fault Claims With Samsara’s Real-Time AI-Powered Solutions

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International haulage firm Roelofs Transport has been working with Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, to digitise its operations as it continues to grow. By implementing Samsara’s Dual-Facing AI-powered dash cams, Mobile Experience Management and Fleet Telematics, Roelofs Transport has real-time visibility into its operations and is managing its fleet more safely and efficiently.

Roelofs Transport has evolved over the past three decades from a family business into an international haulage firm boasting a fleet of over 50 Scania trucks, across multiple countries between Italy and the Netherlands. It faced challenges including ensuring drivers were adhering to legal time limits during extended shifts, and encountering incidents of vehicle and cargo damage, which resulted in substantial costs and an impact on the company’s reputation. As a result, Roelofs Transport required an advanced solution to track its expanding fleet, gain insights into driver behaviour, and effectively address issues in real-time.

With Samsara’s Vehicle Gateway, Roelofs has unlocked enhanced telematics functionality, optimising routes, elevating customer service, and curbing fuel wastage. This has helped Roelofs to reduce the number of processes it had in a typical delivery from 88 to just four - a reduction of 95%. With the company taking on around 400 deliveries per week, this has reduced workload significantly for employees and has improved customer service.

Additionally, Samsara’s Dual-facing AI-powered dash cams have allowed Roelofs to reduce unsafe driving, while shielding drivers in incidents caused by other road users. Beyond critical event recording, the cameras hold more value through AI-driven In-Cab Coaching, which offers immediate guidance to drivers based on incidents. Through improved employee coaching and streamlined video-based investigation, Roelofs Transport has seen a significant cut in non-fault claims by 60%, which has also lowered insurance policy premiums.

Dennis Hendriks, Operations Manager at Roelofs Transport, comments: “Our drivers can be away from base for extended periods of time, up to two weeks. With Samsara’s In-Cab Coaching, our drivers can review their coaching event on the same day, or at the next stop, which helps correct and improve driving behaviours, in real-time.”

Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara, said: “By harnessing vehicle data and 360-degree cameras and feeding them into Samsara's cloud platform, we have transformed Roelofs Transports’ operations to help them to better manage their growing fleet, setting them up for the future. As we continue to roll out innovative features, visionary companies like Roelofs Transport stand to offer their customers even greater benefits.”

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organisations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Roelofs

Roelofs Transport is the carrier between the Netherlands and Italy where borderless transparency and security are central. Whether it's hazardous substances, emergency loads, complete- or part loads, Roelofs has it covered. The company was founded in 1991 and has grown enormously in 30 years, from a family-run business to a rapidly expanding international haulage firm.