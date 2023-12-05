nbkc bank’s Partnership with Spiral Gains Traction, Simplifies Year-End Giving

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customers of nbkc bank have embraced its partnership with Spiral, the award-winning Impact-as-a-Service™ for financial institutions, with utilization expected to increase further throughout the month of December -- historically the busiest giving month of the year.

Launched at the end of the third quarter, the Spiral platform allows nbkc customers to donate to their favorite charities, organizations, and educational institutions directly from their personal online banking account and get an annual donation report for tax purposes.

Melissa Eggleston, chief deposit officer and EVP at nbkc bank, said, “The bank is excited by its customers’ response to Spiral and expects activity to swell as individuals focus on year-end giving.”

“We are pleased to facilitate and simplify charitable giving among our customers via Spiral,” she said. “It deepens our engagement with them in a meaningful way, while also serving a larger community purpose.”

December is designated National Giving Month, making nbkc’s recent partnership with Spiral especially timely. Eggleston noted that as much as 30 percent of annual charitable giving takes place in the last month of the year.

“We know that giving is concentrated at year-end, and we believe more of our customers will avail themselves of the Spiral capability as it approaches,” she said. “We are grateful to support their charitable efforts as part of our overall relationship.”

About nbkc bank

Named the strongest large bank in the Kansas City area1, nbkc is a diversified banking company known for combining intuitive technology and personal support to create exceptional client experiences. We offer online mortgage and consumer banking nationally; community and commercial banking throughout our home region of Kansas City; and banking as a service to fintech companies across the U.S. Formed in 1999, nbkc continues to pursue its mission of leading the industry to simpler and more transparent banking. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

1 From an analysis published on April 17, 2023, by the Kansas City Business Journal, comparing all banks with a presence in Kansas City and assets of $1 billion or more. The study used 2022 year-end data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to evaluate banks on eight metrics which, together, reflect banks’ financial wherewithal.

About Spiral

Headquartered in NYC, Spiral is the award-winning Impact-as-a-Service™ platform that enables banks, credit unions, and financial institutions to grow deposits and increase engagement through community and environmental impact. With Spiral, financial institutions can easily embed community impact and sustainability into any bank account, debit card, or credit card to amplify their community impact and increase engagement and revenue. Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change, strengthen their bond with the communities they serve, and empower millions of customers and businesses to contribute to a better world.

Spiral is spearheaded by fintech visionary entrepreneur Shawn Melamed, a former Managing Director of Morgan Stanley's Technology Business Development and Innovation Offices. Their mission-driven team has deep banking, nonprofit, and fintech expertise, including Jim Rosenthal, the former COO of Morgan Stanley, who is part of Spiral's board. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, and more.