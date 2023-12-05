Horus Pharma Is Strengthening Its International Expansion in Support of Its Growth

NICE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horus Pharma, an independent French company leading player in ophthalmology, strengthens its international presence with the signature of eight distribution agreements – covering Romania, Portugal, Croatia, Turkey, Algeria, Qatar, Ireland and Bosnia – taking its total number of collaborations to 19. These agreements are in addition to the group’s European subsidiaries (covering Spain, Switzerland, Benelux, the Netherlands and Nordic countries) and mean that the company now has a presence in more than 30 countries.

“We have made international expansion a key part of our growth since 2015. This strategy shows our desire to help improve eye health around the world by making high-quality ophthalmology products available through an unrivalled network of specialist partners. Our ambition is to bring more innovative products and solutions into local markets, and to increase potential synergies in R&D. Our international network constitutes a unique platform for marketing products and supporting the development of new treatments specific to local needs,” said Claude Claret, co-founder and CEO of Horus Pharma.

Horus Pharma’s portfolio features 60 innovative ophthalmology products and solutions, including cornea, eyelid, glaucoma and retina treatments, along with food supplements. The company’s prescription medicines have European marketing authorisations.

“Our annual growth rate of 15% is clearly underpinned by our international business. It testifies the strength of our plan and drives our passion to innovate and develop respectful, sustainable healthcare solutions for the largest possible number of people. Our ambition is to generate 50% of our revenue outside France in five years’ time, which represents a real challenge for a family-owned company that intends to remain independent of the major pharma groups,” continued Nicolas Claret, Corporate Secretary of Horus Pharma, in charge of international development.

Horus Pharma has been selected to join the ETIncelles programme, which features 100 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with strong economic development potential. The programme, which is taking place under the auspices of the French President and is led by France’s minister in charge of SMEs, aims to increase the number of medium-sized businesses in France, make them more competitive and help them grow their exports.

About Horus Pharma

Horus Pharma, founded in 2003, is an independent company acknowledged for its expertise in developing preservative-free ophthalmology products and a key player on the French and European market. Through its active R&D programme the Group improves patients’ everyday lives by developing innovative solutions and products for all segments of the ophthalmology market. Horus Pharma distributes its products throughout France from its headquarters in Nice, in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland and the Nordic countries through subsidiaries, and in many other countries through distribution agreements, with a presence in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit www.horus-pharma.com