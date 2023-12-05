Cambridge Savings Bank Provides Financing to Restaurateur Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli to Open New Seafood Restaurant and Market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB), a full-service mutual bank with a customer-first approach and more than $6 billion in assets, today announced that it has provided a small business administration (SBA) term loan to restaurateur Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli. The loan will be used to fund construction and related startup costs for his new venture, Hook + Line, a sit-down, full-service New England seafood restaurant and H + L Market, a fast-casual seafood market.

Located in Boston’s fast-growing Seaport District, Hook + Line and H + L Market will reflect Schlesinger-Guidelli's version of modern neighborhood service and hospitality. Operating under the direction of newly hired Executive Chef Mark Cina, the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, focused on locally sourced seafood, with indoor and outdoor dining as well as take-out. Both Massachusetts natives, Schlesinger-Guidelli and Cina intend to provide an authentic New England experience for Hook + Line guests.

The capital from CSB will be used to fund pre-opening and initial expenses, including tenant improvements, signage, furniture, fixtures, equipment, working capital and more. The new restaurant and market are expected to employ one hundred people at their locations and will also support many local vendors and suppliers.

“The team at CSB enthusiastically supported my vision of creating a restaurant that celebrates the region's rich seafood culture, while also adding value to the rapidly developing Seaport neighborhood,” said Schlesinger-Guidelli. “Offering diverse, independent dining options enriches Boston’s culinary scene, benefiting both the local community and visitors. I am incredibly thankful for the partnership with CSB’s energetic and creative team, who demonstrate a deep commitment to the community. Their dedication to nurturing local ties and supporting independent projects like ours has been apparent and invaluable, making them an ideal banking partner."

Hook + Line is Schlesinger-Guidelli's second restaurant to open its doors in the Greater Boston area. His first restaurant, Alcove, is an award-winning establishment located on the water at Lovejoy Wharf in Boston’s West End. Now celebrating Alcove’s 5th anniversary, Schlesinger-Guidelli was well positioned to launch his next endeavor. Supported by funding from CSB, he aims to leverage his extensive restaurant management skills to establish Hook + Line as both a profitable business and a dynamic, integral part of the local culinary landscape.

“The CSB commercial lending Team is excited to be working with Tom to launch and support his latest venture,” said Jessica Kouyoumjian, FVP, Commercial Relationship Manager at CSB. “Tom shares our love of all things Boston, along with a deep respect and sense of responsibility for the community. We are proud to provide Boston’s visionary entrepreneurs with the capital needed to build and provide opportunities so our city can grow and thrive.”

CSB’s commercial division is focused on serving the needs of its local communities and businesses, offering a full suite of Corporate Banking Lending, Commercial Real Estate Lending, Asset-Based Lending, Treasury Management, and Trade Services solutions. To learn more about CSB’s custom solutions for commercial entities, please contact Jessica Kouyoumjian, FVP, Commercial Relationship Manager at jkouyoumjian@cambridgesavings.com.

About Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank is a full-service banking institution with over $6 billion in assets. As a mutual bank, CSB is committed to improving the quality of life of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve. One of the oldest and largest community banks in Massachusetts, Cambridge Savings Bank offers a full line of individual and business banking services across a robust Massachusetts-based branch network and through digital banking solutions for commercial, small business and consumer customers. In March 2023, Kroll Bond Rating Agency affirmed CSB’s investment-grade rating, reinforcing the bank’s position as a reliable business lender. To learn more about how CSB can meet your needs, visit us at cambridgesavings.com, or better yet, come meet us to help you make the most out of your banking relationship. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About Hook + Line restaurant and H + L Market

Hook + Line is a seafood restaurant encompassing classic and contemporary traditions. Located at 10 Fan Pier, Hook + Line is under the direction of Executive Chef Mark Cina and looks to be that neighborhood seafood restaurant and fish market that people are craving. Imagine a stylish Boston restaurant meeting a modern clam shack and you will recognize Hook + Line. It features a buzzy bar, raw bar, vibrant dining room, patio, and private dining room sparkling with natural light, colorful textures, and stunning design. Lobster rolls both ways (warm and cold), fried clams, and branzino are quickly becoming signature dishes. Schlesinger-Guidelli has created a deep seafood-forward wine list highlighting beautiful vintages of classic whites, rosés, and sparkling wines, with an eye to up-and-coming international and domestic coastal wines.

H+L Market is a stand-alone fish market featuring fresh seafood, handcrafted to-go dishes, condiments and everything visitors would need for lunch, brunch, dinner, and delicious get-togethers. Stop by after visiting the world-renowned Institute of Contemporary Art next door or treat yourself and friends to ‘best of class’ artisanal products. Or visit just because you are craving fried clams in any season.

Hook + Line and H+L Market were created by Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli and are the younger siblings to the award-winning ALCOVE, his restaurant that opened in Boston’s West End Neighborhood in 2018 and is celebrating its 5th Anniversary.

For more information go to www.hookandlinebos.com IG: hook_line_bos