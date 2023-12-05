Avanci launches EV Charger program with three initial licensees including Easee, Eaton and GARO

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avanci, the independent global leader in joint licensing solutions, today launched a new licensing program for cellular connected smart electric vehicle (EV) chargers, with three initial licensees including Easee, Eaton and GARO.

Kasim Alfalahi, founder & CEO of Avanci, said: “We are proud to launch Avanci EV Charger, a new program for the Internet of Things, expanding on our experience in creating the one-stop marketplace for connected vehicle licensing. Avanci brings a simpler, more efficient approach to sharing the work of thousands of inventors at companies and research institutes around the world.”

Smart EV chargers use their internet connection to play a crucial role in making electric vehicle charging more efficient, convenient, and sustainable while supporting the integration of EVs into the larger energy ecosystem. With installations of cellular connected EV chargers predicted to grow by around 40% CAGR and with over 80 million units forecast to be installed by 2030, Avanci brings efficiency to the sharing of essential technologies and the build out of the EV charging infrastructure.

Erik Færevaag, CEO at Easee, said: “Avanci streamlines our licensing for connected chargers, freeing us to enhance value for our customers.”

Niklas Rönnäng, CEO, GARO E-mobility, added: “The partnership with Avanci allows us to efficiently manage the licenses for our connected chargers, which is positive for both our customers and GARO E-mobility. This means that we can continue to focus our efforts on delivering innovative solutions for charging of electric vehicles to the market.”

The Avanci EV Charger program offers manufacturers of smart EV chargers the efficient option of a single license for their connected products, covering the essential 4G, 3G & 2G cellular patents of the 43 licensors in the program today, plus those who join in future. The program licenses at fair, published rates paid once for the lifetime of each charger, spanning a range of cellular connected EV chargers from individual home units to multi-outlet systems for public charging.

Marianne Frydenlund, Vice President, IOT licensing at Avanci, concluded: “The Avanci EV Charger program is an exciting new solution for the internet of things, and we are delighted to welcome Easee, Eaton and GARO as our first licensees. When we discussed new opportunities with IoT companies, there was a clear need to simplify technology sharing in the fast-growing smart EV charger market, and our initial licensees and licensors enthusiastically engaged with us to provide input. We look forward to recruiting further participants.”

Visit avanci.com/EVcharger to learn more about the Avanci EV Charger program.

About Easee

In Easee we have committed ourselves not to use more of nature’s resources than necessary, and we currently work on our Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) so that we can continually reduce and improve our footprint.

Our products are designed and assembled in Norway and Sweden and will be an essential part of the future power grid – a power grid that distributes electricity more efficiently and utilizes existing capacity in the best possible way.

www.easee.com

About GARO

GARO AB (publ) Corp. Reg. No. 556071–7772 is a company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and systems for the electrical installations market under its own brand. GARO’s customer offering is to provide complete solutions in the product areas of Electrical distribution products, E-mobility, Project business & Temporary Power with a focus on electrical safety, user-friendliness and sustainability. GARO was founded in 1939, has its head office in Gnosjö and is today an international company with operations in seven countries with around 500 employees. The company’s production units in Sweden are located in Gnosjö and Hillerstorp, as well as in Szczecin, Poland. GARO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name GARO.

www.garo.se

About Avanci

Avanci believes that sharing patented technology can be simpler. A global independent intermediary not owned or controlled by licensors or licensees, Avanci works at the intersection of different industries. Our one-stop solutions are designed to bring efficiency, convenience, and predictability to the licensing process. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our licensing platforms. Avanci is proud to be a part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community.

www.avanci.com