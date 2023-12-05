Spectrum Effect Announces Boulder Ventures Investment and Welcomes Kishen Mangat to the Board of Directors

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrum Effect® announced today the Boulder Ventures (BV) investment into Spectrum Effect and the appointment of Kishen Mangat to its Board of Directors.

Kishen Mangat is General Partner at Boulder Ventures (BV), where he leads the firm’s enterprise 5G investment strategy. Kishen previously served as the Cisco Systems VP/GM for Mobility and co-founded multiple startups, including BroadHop, Inc.

" We are appreciative of Boulder Ventures for their endorsement of what we have created and what we are building at Spectrum Effect, and we welcome Kishen Mangat to our Board of Directors," stated Charles Immendorf, Spectrum Effect CEO. “ Kishen is a highly regarded executive in the telecom industry with a proven track record of developing long-term business strategies that result in tremendous growth. He will be a major asset for Spectrum Effect."

" We at Boulder Ventures are impressed with Spectrum Effect’s technologies and solution as well as the set of marquee operator customers," said Kishen Mangat, General Partner at Boulder Ventures. “ Spectrum-NET plays a key role for operators to address the new set of RF interference challenges with 5G while laying the groundwork for unleashing valuable new spectrum in the future. Boulder Ventures is pleased to join Spectrum Effect’s journey and help the company realize its full potential.”

About Spectrum Effect

Spectrum Effect’s mission is to solve the most challenging and costly problems in the wireless industry through innovation and automation. With a passion for disruptive technologies and engineering excellence, Spectrum Effect has created Spectrum-NET, the industry’s leading solution for the automated ML-driven analysis and mitigation of RF interference. With Spectrum-NET, operators across the globe are rapidly addressing RF interference, improving network KPIs, surgically deploying their field assets, gaining insights into spectral efficiency, and saving significant OPEX and CAPEX. www.spectrumeffect.com.