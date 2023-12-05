TD Bank and Diamonds International® Announce Private Label Credit Card Program

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD Bank’s Retail Card Services business today announced a private label credit card partnership with Diamonds International, a fine jewelry brand with more than 125 locations worldwide.

"We are excited to partner with Diamonds International to offer a private label credit card program," said Danielle Vincent, Head of Retail Card Services at TD Bank. "The company has been family run for more than thirty years, and they bring such a deep knowledge of the industry to everything they do."

Diamonds International specializes in tax and duty-free jewelry with locations in more than 26 different ports, allowing customers to commemorate special occasions and vacations in style. They are best known for their signature Crown of Light cut, a diamond cut with more than 90 facets. In addition to providing shoppers with a wide range of fine jewelry and watch options, Diamonds International also offers services like personal shoppers and branded trunk shows.

"We have worked with TD in the past. Their dedication to our customers and our organization, paired with their commitment to providing excellent customer service, is what ultimately made us decide to partner with them again. At Diamonds International, we're extremely focused on our customers, and we want to work with partners who bring that same level of customer service to everything they do," said Elchonon Shagalov, Chief Commercial Officer at Diamonds International.

TD Bank's Retail Card Services business (www.tdpartnershipprograms.com) launches and administers credit card programs for merchants across all sales channels.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the largest banks in the U.S., providing over 10.0 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

With over 125 stores, Diamonds International is the largest and most prominent privately held jewelry retailer in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Alaska. Established in 1988, Diamonds International is the world's largest tax-free, duty-free jewelry retailer providing tourists with an extensive portfolio of fine jewelry and elegant timepieces. Sourcing from the world's largest and most important mines, while supporting ethical mine-to-market practices, the signature 90 faceted Crown of Light diamond cut and Safi Kilima® Tanzanite collection are both exclusive to the U.S. based fine jeweler. Learn more by visiting www.diamondsinternational.com.