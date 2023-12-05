State of Kansas Renews Contract with PayIt, Its Statewide Digital Payments Partner

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayIt, the leader in digital customer experience solutions with integrated payments for state, local, and provincial governments, is pleased to announce the State of Kansas has reselected PayIt as its digital payments partner. Through this renewal, PayIt will continue to deliver the State’s award-winning digital government platform, iKan, which was first introduced in 2018.

Counties and cities throughout Kansas are able to adopt iKan as their official payments platform, creating an integrated digital government experience for Kansas residents. This renewal also allows local agencies at the city and county level currently leveraging iKan to continue doing so, ensuring a seamless experience for residents and agency staff.

“Since launching iKan, we’ve been pleased to see how the platform has been able to save time, money, and stress for our residents and government staff,” said David Harper, KDOR Divisions of Vehicles Director. “We’re happy to continue our relationship with PayIt, ensuring Kansans have access to all the ease and convenience they have come to expect from transactions with their government.”

iKan delivers services from numerous state agencies in a consolidated end-to-end experience for Kansas residents, with web, mobile, and native Apple and Android apps available. Through iKan, residents renew driver’s licenses, ID cards, and vehicle registrations, order birth, death, and marriage certificates, and purchase annual park passes.

“The iKan platform has provided a lot of value to our residents and county staff, and the PayIt team has worked side-by-side with our team to ensure smooth implementation and widespread resident adoption,” said by Andrea Vinyard, Deputy Treasurer of Unified Government of Wyandotte County, Kansas City, Kansas. “We’re delighted to continue working with PayIt, and I look forward to serving even more of our residents with a modern digital experience.”

iKan is designed to shift residents to digital channels, offering users the ability to make payments and securely store payment methods, documents, and receipts. Government agencies in Kansas increase their operational efficiency, reduce support costs, and garner payment insights from the platform. PayIt’s turnkey process and ability to integrate with any legacy back-office systems enable government agencies to go live with the offering in as little as 90 days, delivering the value back to employees and residents quickly and effectively.

“Through our growing partnership with the teams in Kansas, both at the state and local level, we’ve been impressed with the culture of innovation and dedication to providing their residents with a world-class experience,” said John Thomson, Founder and CEO of PayIt. “We’re proud to be re-selected and look forward to building on the success of the iKan platform and continuing to support Kansas as it advances its modernization goals.”

Since launching in 2018, nearly 1 in 2 Kansas residents have registered with iKan, and the platform has processed over 4.5 million transactions, representing nearly $1 billion in revenue collected for the State.

About PayIt

PayIt enables state and local government agencies to deliver a great resident payments experience that accelerates the shift to digital. Agencies choose PayIt to better achieve their mission through improved operational efficiency, customer support, and resident satisfaction. Our solutions span property tax, courts, utilities, DMV, outdoors, and more. PayIt provides a single resident profile across agencies and jurisdictions, integrates into back-office and adjacent systems, and our team helps clients drive adoption of digital channels. Serving more than 100 million residents in North America, we have received awards from Fast Company and StateScoop, and have been listed in the GovTech 100 for 7 years and counting.

PayIt: Smarter for government. Easier for everyone.