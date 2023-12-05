AFWERX Selects IntelliTwin™ as the Realizable Digital Thread for HPC-scale CFD

RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Light announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract in the amount of $1.15 Million Dollars focused on IntelliTwin™ and Kombyne™ to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small businesses and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and now on October 16, 2023, Intelligent Light will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“We have supported the work of DAF groups for many years and are proud to have been selected for this award. Engineering simulation is in a fantastic expansion period, enabled by High Performance Computing (HPC) and driven by requirements to make the process more transparent, resilient, and flexible. Our IntelliTwin™ Suite will provide DAF engineers and researchers with a unique combination of shareable metadata and simulation workflows, PLM integration, and open infrastructure, all customized for the DAF HPC environment,” said Steve M. Legensky, President & CTO of Intelligent Light.

(Mandatory disclaimer) “The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”

About Intelligent Light

Founded in 1984, Intelligent Light™ developed FieldView which became one of the world’s leading software tools for visualization and post-processing of CFD. In 2019, Intelligent Light™ spun off FieldView to a great visualization software developer (TecPlot, Inc.) in order to focus on meeting the need for subscription-based digital thread products for HPC. The company also performs applied research to meet customer needs. Development of Kombyne™ was supported by the US Department of Energy via grant DE-SC0018633. For more information, visit www.ilight.com. For more information, contact our Public Relations Team: pubrel@ilight.com

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.