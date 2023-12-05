Korea Tourism Organization Announces Global Success for Korea Tourism Promotional Clips: 225 Million Views and Counting

Korea Tourism Organization's "What if [Vincent Van Gogh] visited Korea" is an innovative video that has garnered the highest number of views, reaching an impressive 59.88 million.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Launched on October 24th, 2023, by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), these promotional clips have achieved an outstanding milestone. With an estimated 225.3 million views recorded as of December 4th, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., these clips have become a global sensation, drawing widespread attention to Korea's rich cultural and offerings.

The standout among the five clips is "What if [Vincent Van Gogh] visited Korea," marking a groundbreaking achievement as the first Korea tourism promotional clip created using generative AI. This innovative video has garnered the highest number of views, reaching an impressive 59.88 million. Viewers were captivated by its imaginative approach, showcasing Korea's iconic tourist destinations through the distinctive styles of 11 world-class painters such as Van Gogh, Munch, Monet, and others.

It took six months to make the clip, using cutting-edge digital technologies. This involved training the generative AI over 80,000 times for each piece, ensuring a seamless and natural representation within the distinct style of each featured painter.

Moreover, three regional tourism promotional clips draw inspiration from popular global K-contents: “Live Squid Game” showcases a squid-catching game set on Ulleungdo Island; “Queendom: Korean Archery” unfolds as a chase game within the historic Suwon Hwaseong Fortress; and “Guardian's Fireworks” captures the enchanting and romantic ambiance of Haman Nakhwanori. These clips are designed to immerse visitors in the distinctive and appealing tourism offerings of each respective region.

The final clip, “Korea Never Forgets,” was produced based on the heartwarming true story of the Campagna couple, who went above and beyond to assist Korean tourists stranded in a snowstorm in the United States last winter. It captures the Campagna couple's trip to Korea in a documentary format, and conveys the touching message that “Korea never forgets gratitude.”

The five Korea tourism promotional clips are available for viewing on KTO’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@imagineyourkorea). The remarkable success of these promotional clips has resulted in a substantial increase in KTO's YouTube subscribers. The current count has surged by over 150,000 from the previous year, reaching an impressive 820,000 subscribers. This accomplishment solidifies KTO's position with the highest number of subscribers among all national tourism organization YouTube channels.

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is an organization of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST). KTO serves the interests of Korea’s tourism economy by marketing the country as an all-season visitor destination. Fascinating history, rich culture, amazing food, and friendly people combine to make South Korea one of the most visited countries. The Visit Korea Year 2023-2024 campaign promoting K-Culture includes events involving K-pop concerts, e-sports, Korean food, cultural heritages, K-Travel Road Shows packages, and promotions all year round to boost visitors to Korea. Located in East Asia, South Korea is a country of contrasts, with tourist attractions ranging from ancient mountaintop Buddhist temples such as Bulguksa Temple to the ultra-modern skyscrapers as Lotte World Tower in Seoul.