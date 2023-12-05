ACERTUS Partners with OpConnect to Electrify Nationwide Locations and Better Meet Growing Demand for the Transport of Electric Vehicles

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACERTUS, the only automotive logistics-as-a-service platform, today announced a strategic partnership with US-based electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider, OpConnect, to electrify 41 of its 67 nationwide locations. With the growing demand for transporting electric vehicles, ACERTUS will leverage OpConnect’s charging systems across its storage, hub and prep locations to maintain EV battery health, ensuring customers receive their vehicles fully charged and ready to drive.

According to Goldman Sachs Research, EVs will make up about half of new car sales worldwide by 2035. Further, the firm predicts EV sales will soar to about 73 million units in 2040, up from around 2 million in 2020. As EV prices continue to drop and consumer demand rises, the need for transporting EVs will be even greater.

“Our customers range from OEMs to fleets, and all have very different needs as they prepare for an influx of electric vehicles in market. Our nationwide transportation hub and storage locations vary drastically in terms of the power that's available, and we needed a partner that could provide a truly customized solution,” said Trent Broberg, CEO of ACERTUS. “Partnering with OpConnect is not just an investment into our infrastructure but it's an investment into our customers and their rising needs for EV charging capabilities.”

“As EV adoption and subsequent ownership accelerates, the charging infrastructure needs to be ready to support this increased demand,” said Dexter Turner, CEO of OpConnect. “We strive to partner with organizations that share our goal of making charging more efficient and accessible. With its experience in transportation, logistics, and storage, and its commitment to supporting electrification, ACERTUS shows great promise in helping move this mission forward.”

The electrification of 67 ACERTUS locations is already underway, with a goal of 80% electrified by early 2024. OpConnect is also training and supporting local electricians on how to install stations with the power available.

To learn more about ACERTUS, visit: acertusdelivers.com, and for more information on OpConnect, visit: opconnect.com

About ACERTUS

ACERTUS is the only omnichannel automotive logistics platform that provides end-to-end solutions for vehicle lifecycle management. With a focus on technology and innovation, ACERTUS offers a comprehensive suite of services, including vehicle transport, storage, maintenance, title, registration, and compliance services, among others. With one company to handle the entire vehicle journey, this strategy dramatically improves efficiency and reliability for customers. For more information, visit www.ACERTUSdelivers.com.

About OpConnect

OpConnect provides smart EV charging that protects the electric grid, minimizes costs of electricity, and maximizes use of renewable energy. Since its founding in 2016, OpConnect has deployed thousands of EV charging ports and secured multi-year agreements to deploy EV charging for cities, municipalities, transit agencies and private property owners throughout North America. OpConnect is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) headquartered in Portland, OR.