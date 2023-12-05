Redwire Selected for DARPA LunA-10 Study Investigating Future Commercial Lunar Infrastructure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced that it has been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to conduct research and develop technologies as part of its 10-Year Lunar Architecture (LunA-10) study. Redwire was selected by DARPA to participate in the study to design services for a collaborative environment to support a growing commercial ecosystem on and around the Moon. This award further builds on Redwire’s leadership in cislunar architecture and technology advancements.

Redwire’s contribution for the LunA-10 study will be focused on approaches for providing critical services to lunar assets from cislunar space, including high-speed communications and Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT). A constellation of cislunar orbiting platforms offering robust services and broad lunar coverage will be a critical part of a thriving commercial lunar ecosystem. For the LunA-10 study, Redwire will leverage its extensive experience in space mission design, RF systems, and space structures.

“We are proud to be selected by DARPA to design crucial lunar infrastructure as part of the groundbreaking LunA-10 study,” said Redwire Chief Technology Officer, Al Tadros. “Redwire’s decades of spaceflight heritage coupled with our experience working to develop lunar infrastructure technology, from RF systems, to regolith processing, to in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing, puts us on the front lines of building a vibrant economy on the Moon and beyond.”

Redwire will work with the LunA-10 team to develop a cislunar architecture addressing three thrust areas solicited by DARPA: Transit/Mobility, Energy, and Communications. Interim results of this work will be presented publicly at the Lunar Surface Innovation Consortium Spring Meeting in April 2024.

LunA-10 adds to a growing portfolio of lunar infrastructure projects for the company, which leverage Redwire’s extensive experience in mission design, RF systems, power systems, vision systems, space structures, and in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing.

In July, Redwire announced it had been awarded a $12.9 million NASA Tipping Point award to prototype technology meant to build critical infrastructure such as roads and landing pads on the lunar surface. Earlier this year, Redwire announced that it is providing its Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology for Astrobotic’s Lunar Vertical Solar Array Technology (LVSAT) program to deliver power on the lunar surface. LVSAT will provide power for missions on the Moon starting with NASA’s Artemis program and will provide power needed for habitats and other lunar infrastructure.

About Redwire

