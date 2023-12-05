Ford Pro and Xcel Energy Collaborate to Support Installation of 30,000 EV Charging Ports for Business Fleets by 2030

DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Ford Pro, the commercial division within Ford Motor Company, and Xcel Energy, a national leader in clean energy, announced a unique collaboration to support the deployment of 30,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports in Xcel Energy service territories across the U.S. by 2030 with most upfront costs offset by Xcel for qualifying business fleet customers1.

Ford Pro and Xcel Energy are launching the 30x30 initiative within Xcel Energy’s broader Electric Vehicle Supply Infrastructure (EVSI) program to scale EV adoption and increase access to charging infrastructure for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service areas in the U.S. Through the program, most upfront costs for EV charging equipment and installation for businesses will be offset by Xcel Energy. Ford Pro will offer its suite of end-to-end charging solutions to Xcel Energy business customers as part of the effort.

“ Ford Pro and Xcel Energy are pioneering a whole new way to scale EV charging infrastructure,” said Amanda Rome, Executive Vice President, Group President, Utilities & Chief Customer Officer at Xcel Energy. “ Ford Pro is a trusted provider in fleet electrification, scaling charging infrastructure for fleets with smart vehicle, charging and software solutions. And Xcel Energy is a trusted advisor in transportation electrification, providing energy, infrastructure and innovative solutions for customers’ homes, businesses and EVs. Together, we are committed to making a real impact on the future of electrification in America.”

Starting in 2024, 30x30 will be available through Xcel Energy’s EVSI program in Colorado and Wisconsin. The program will seek opportunities for expansion in future states over the next six years within Xcel Energy’s service territories, pending regulatory approvals, including Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas.

“ We know electrification can be complex for businesses,” said Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO. “ We’re focused on helping them make that transition at the right time in the right way that’s best for their business. We know that may require new ways of working to encourage and support adoption. We’re honored to work with Xcel Energy—together we’re creating a new model to help eliminate barriers for businesses in their electrification journey.”

How 30x30 Works

The 30x30 collaboration is an inventive approach between a vehicle manufacturer and utility provider that teamed up to help provide EV charging solutions to business fleets. Together, the companies will streamline the process for businesses to acquire EV charging and support. Subject to applicable program requirements, Xcel Energy will install the charging infrastructure for business customers that qualify for and enroll in an approved EVSI program in the customer’s service location, with most upfront costs offset by Xcel Energy. Ford Pro will provide Ford Pro Charging equipment and post-installation customer service and support.

Business fleets can also benefit from Ford Pro Intelligence, which offers smart charging software and connected solutions like Ford Pro Telematics.2 The integrated software and hardware solutions help increase uptime and potentially lower operational costs by allowing businesses to access data from both vehicles and chargers. These solutions help ensure vehicles are charged and ready when businesses need them while optimizing how, when and where EVs are charged.

Benefits for Business, the Electric Grid and the Future

Ford Pro is committed to helping customers simplify their transition to zero tailpipe emissions with a growing lineup of Ford work-ready EVs—including the F-150® Lightning® Pro pickup and E-Transit™ van—and Ford Pro Charging hardware with available 48- and 80-amp chargers to enable overnight charging with Level 2 AC charging, plus Ford Pro Charging software for home, public and depot chargers. Ford Pro also offers extended DC Fast Charger options in 180kW and 240kW, giving fleet operators and their drivers more versatility at their workplace with more power and potentially shorter charge times.

Ford Pro and Xcel Energy also intend to analyze telematics data3 from vehicles participating in the initiative to promote commercial charging during off-peak times, helping reduce electric grid emissions4 and potentially saving customers money.

This novel approach provides energy and utility companies a template for future collaboration, helping them meet the EV charging infrastructure needs of businesses in their service areas.

1Xcel Energy’s EVSI programs, availability of the EVSI programs and the costs covered by the EVSI Programs are subject to the Xcel Energy customer and EVSI project qualifying for, and enrolling in, an Xcel Energy EVSI program approved for that location. Not all programs are available in all of Xcel Energy’s service locations, and not all Xcel Energy customers or projects will qualify. Xcel Energy EVSI program terms and conditions will apply.

2Available on vehicles with embedded modem or equipped with approved plug-in device (PID). May require modem activation. Ford Telematics and Ford Data Services require a purchased subscription. Terms and conditions apply. Telematics service and features, and access to vehicle data depend on subscription and compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features.

3Ford Pro and Xcel Energy will share the appropriate level of data to monitor and influence charging behaviors of the Collaboration Customers subject to legal and regulatory requirements, which may include but not be limited to additional agreement surrounding the use and protection of such data or customer consents required to disclose the data.

4“ More EVs, Fewer Emissions: How to Maximize Emissions Reductions by Smart Charging Electric Vehicles” study, RMI, March 2022.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook.