TrailRunner International and Legends Launch New Sports Industry Advisory Group

SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic communications firm TrailRunner International and global premium experiences company Legends today announced the formation of a new joint venture, TrailRunner Sports.

TrailRunner International has worked on many of the most recent significant sports transactions and the firm has a growing roster of high-profile sports clients, including professional teams, conferences, investors, educational institutions, non-profits, and others. Founded in 2016, TrailRunner International is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas with offices in Dallas/Fort Worth, New York, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Nashville, Shanghai, and Northern California. TrailRunner is part of McLarty Diversified Holdings, a strategic business partnership between Jim Wilkinson and Franklin McLarty. Wilkinson and McLarty earlier this year announced their purchase of the Dutch professional football team MVV Maastricht. Wilkinson also serves on the Board of Trustees for the Women’s Sports Foundation.

TrailRunner Sports will operate as an integrated business unit of TrailRunner International, focused on delivering communications and business strategy support to clients including sports leagues, professional teams, educational institutions, owners, investors, and brands. Both TrailRunner International and Legends have proven, longstanding, and trusted relationships with the world’s most well-known sports brands and leaders globally.

“We are very excited to join with Legends, the world’s premier sports and entertainment experiences company, to launch TrailRunner Sports and expand our joint businesses further into the global sports industry,” said Jim Wilkinson, Executive Chairman of TrailRunner International. “Decisionmakers in sports today face an unprecedented set of reputational and strategic challenges. These challenges no longer fit into neat categories and strategic communications plays a more important role than ever in business success. TrailRunner has a strong and proven track record of delivering results for our sports clients, and this new joint venture will allow our firm to expand our core offerings into new areas of exciting service and growth.”

Legends supports leading sports and entertainment organizations, venues, and attractions with a data-driven 360-degree service solution including feasibility and research, venue development, premium ticket sales, global partnerships, food and beverage, and omnichannel merchandise, supported by business intelligence to drive commercial revenue, fan engagement, and brand value. The company is partnered with many of the world’s most iconic and innovative brands, including Real Madrid, SoFi Stadium, One World Observatory, Dallas Cowboys, FC Barcelona, University of Notre Dame, New York Yankees, and Ryder Cup, as well as leagues and properties such as the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and PGA of America.

“The power of communications has never been more important than today. We are proud to bring new expertise with TrailRunner Sports to our clients who will benefit significantly from our complementary offerings to help them drive revenue, enhance the fan experience, and build a diverse and inclusive future for sports,” said Stacey Escudero, Chief Communications Officer, Legends. “The business of sports is an increasingly complex industry, and we are excited to partner with TrailRunner International in serving our clients around the world.”

TrailRunner has recently begun an executive search for a new leader for the joint venture who will serve as President for TrailRunner Sports, and report to TrailRunner International CEO Jim Hughes.

About TrailRunner International

TrailRunner International is a rapidly growing global strategic communications firm that provides crisis communications, financial communications, and ongoing corporate communications support to the world’s top enterprises, institutions, and individuals. TrailRunner is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth with offices in New York, Nashville, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Shanghai, and Truckee, Calif. Learn more at trailrunnerint.com.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. Legends is the industry leader in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow @TheLegendsWay on X and Instagram.