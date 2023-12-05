Sidus Space Awarded Additional Bechtel Cable Assembly Contract for Mobile Launcher 2

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced that it has been selected by Bechtel to manufacture additional cables in support of the NASA Mobile Launcher 2 contract for the Artemis missions. This follows Sidus’ prior contract with Bechtel to fabricate custom cables and populate unique electronics cabinets supporting the launch control subsystem and ground special power subsystems.

Mobile Launcher 2 is the ground platform structure that will launch Space Launch System (SLS) rockets Block 1B and Block 2 configurations to the Moon, allowing the agency to send astronauts and heavy cargo to the lunar surface as part of NASA’s Artemis mission. The mobile launcher is the primary interface between the ground launch control system, the SLS rocket, and Orion spacecraft flight hardware.

"We are honored to extend our collaboration with Bechtel on NASA’s Mobile Launcher 2 project for the Artemis missions," said Rich Kube, Chief Production Officer at Sidus Space. “This additional cable assembly contract reinforces Sidus Space's steadfast dedication to excellence in aerospace technology. Our ongoing contribution of critical components to the launch of the SLS rockets Block 1B and Block 2 configurations reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting NASA's Artemis mission in its goal to explore and establish a presence on the lunar surface."

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.